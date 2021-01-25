'Mystery Woman' Cast Boasts Of Kellie Martin, Casey Sander And More

Mystery Woman is an interesting mystery drama series directed by Walter Klenhard. The series has been written by Michael Sloan and revolves around divorced from art gallery keeper Elliot McCallister, Samantha Kinsey, who, like her prosecutor's office friend Cassie, always dreamed of becoming a detective, inherits her uncle's mystery-specialized bookshop for crime. The first episode began broadcasting in 2003, followed by ten episodes that ran through 2005–07. The series went on to garner heaps of praise from fans and the audience for its acting skills and storyline. The show is known for its plot, interesting characters, and tragic twists and turns. Know who is a part of Mystery Woman cast below:

Kellie Martin as Samantha Kinsey

Samantha Kinsey is an avid murder-a mystery fan who inherits a bookshop in the first film. Her vast knowledge of murder-mystery books allows her sleuthing as an amateur. She's divorced in the pilot, but this is never discussed in the other movies.

Also read | Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas To Call It Quits After Moving In Together: Reports

JE Freeman as Ian Philby

J.E. Freeman in the first film, Clarence Williams III in subsequent films as Philby: Caretaker of the bookstore. Later he reveals to have worked in a secret government agency identified as O.S.D. Level 6 in Mystery Woman: Oh Baby. He's like Samantha's father figure.

Casey Sander as Chief Connors

In the cast of Mystery Woman, Casey Sander essays the role of Chief Connors. IThe often-foiled chief of police, who is quick to arrest Samantha, usually proves him wrong. Despite the fact that he hates it when Samantha interferes with his investigations, Chief Connors takes care of her, as shown in the last episode of the series Mystery Woman: In the Shadows, when he tells her that she may have pain in the back, but that she has pain in the back. His affection is also shown in his nickname: Snoopy.

Also read | Chaitanya Akkineni Gets Back To The Racing Track, Says 'it Is Good To Be Back'

Supporting role

William R. Moses as Lt. Robert Hawke in the cast of Mystery Woman

Steven Brand as Elliot McCallister in the cast of Mystery Woman

Troy Bishop as Tom Stenning in the cast of Mystery Woman

Robert Wagner as Jack Stenning in the cast of Mystery woman

Joan Severance as Mary Stenning in the cast of Mystery woman

Also read | 'Miss Scarlet And The Duke' Cast Boasts Of Cathy Belton, Stuart Martin And More

Also read | Netflix's 'Pitta Kathalu' Cast Boasts Of Shruti Hassan, Amala Paul, Lakshmi Manchu & More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.