'Godzilla Vs Kong' Director Shares Fans Reaction Videos Celebrating Trailer Success

Godzilla vs Kong trailer was recently released by the makers on the internet. It created a storm on social media as fans sided with their favourite titan. Now director Adam Wingard has thanked the fans for the explosive response.

Also Read | Before Godzilla vs Kong Trailer, Makers Share Brand New Footages; WATCH

Godzilla vs Kong trailer success has director sharing reaction videos

Godzilla vs Kong plot is seen to pit the two monsters against each other. Some fans side with Godzilla, while others went with Kong. With immense appreciation, Godzilla vs Kong trailer became the biggest debut ever for Warner Bros. Pictures as it crossed 15 million on WB’s YouTube channel. Recently, director Adam Wingard celebrated the success on his Instagram handle. He shared fan reaction videos and expressed his joy in the caption.

His caption read, “ Watching the Godzilla Vs Kong trailer blow up across the internet has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. I can’t thank you all enough for making the launch such a success. When directing a big movie like this it takes years off of your life! Its a long difficult process that sometimes feels like there is no end in sight! Just look at my beard before and after GVK, I barely had any grey hairs and now I look like f****ng Santa Clause! BUT NOTHING has rejuvenated me more than being able to watch the excitement to the trailer online in the many fan reaction videos. This is what its all about. I may not be able to enjoy this with ya’ll in a cinema just yet but to see and hear the excitement in these trailer reaction videos has made this long journey worthwhile. I worked with WB on creating this video mashup of fan reactions as a way of showing my gratitude and if you check out the link in my bio I personally edited seven straight minutes of my favorite trailer reactions online. Please feel free to share :)"

Also Read | Godzilla s Kong Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Details For Fans

Also Read | 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Release Date Moves Again By A Week, Film Pushed To Late March 2021

Godzilla vs Kong cast has Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir as the lead characters. The film is a follow-up to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. The film is the fourth part of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. It is also the 36th movie in the Godzilla franchise and the 12th movie in the King Kong franchise. Godzilla vs Kong will arrive on March 31, 2021, in theatres and on HBO Max.

Also Read | Godzilla Vs Kong Trailer Has Fans Picking Sides Between #TeamGodzilla And #TeamKong

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.