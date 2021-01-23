Godzilla Vs Kong: How Different Will King Kong Look In The Fourth MonsterVerse Movie & Why

The trailer of Godzilla vs Kong, the fourth movie that will take the story of Legendary's Monsterverse ahead, will be released within 24 hours from the time of this writing. The Adam Wingard film spent a significant amount of time in the production phase, owing to the scale of production. The crew of the film, whose production commencement date predates the release of Godzilla: King Of The Monsters by several months, additionally had to halt the filming of the same when the various governments of the world announced lockdowns due to the still ongoing COVID crisis. Just a handful of days ago, Legendary gave the prospective viewers their first look at the simian Titan through the very first official poster of the same. One can see that in the picture below, King Kong's look in Godzilla vs Kong is visibly different from the way he looked in Kong: Skull Island. This article will dwell into why will Kong look different in Godzilla vs Kong and how is it important to Godzilla vs Kong plot.

Also Read: 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Movie Release Date Out, Know More Details Of This Film

Why will Kong look different in Godzilla vs Kong:

As per a report on ScreenRant, the events of Godzilla vs Kong are going to take place in the year 2018, 45 years after Kong's fight with the humans for his home in Kong: Skull Island. This means that the Kong that the viewers will get to see in the fourth MonsterVerse outing is a more mature version of the ape who was just concerned about saving his home. The fact that the film is set in a more recent past also explains Kong's significant growth spurt, which has caused him to surpass the heights of the tallest buildings in the city that he can be seen occupying in the official first look poster of the film. One could also say that King Kong's significant increase in height is going to help him in the film since a major portion of Godzilla vs Kong plot is about Kong's brawl with Godzilla, who has historically been portrayed as a monster that is three times the size of the Skull Island dweller. So, given that nearly half a century has passed since humans have meddled with the environment of Kong's home island, one can expect Godzilla vs Kong's ape god to be a taller, stronger, and battle-weary version of the Kong who served as the main protagonist of the 2017 film.

Also Read: 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Release Date Moves Up To March For Theatres And HBO Max

Additionally, many fans have theorized that the concluding chapters of Godzilla: King Of The Monsters, which saw the Titan god call out all the monsters from across the world, caused a disturbance on Skull Island as well, whose prime resident did not respond to Godzilla's cry for assembly. The theorized disturbance supposedly upset Kong on various levels, and Kong's look in Godzilla vs Kong will supposedly reflect that, which is why the viewers will meet a King Kong that will probably have battle scars all over him. The rumoured disturbance will also supposedly serve as a motive behind Kong wanting to have a face-off with the gigantic atomic underwater dweller that is equipped with atomic rays. However, the makers of the film are yet to confirm, deny or comment on any of the theories.

Also Read: 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Cast, Plot, Release Date And More Details For Fans

As far as Godzilla vs Kong cast is concerned, IMDb states that Alexander Skarsgård will be seen Nathan Lind, Millie Bobby Brown will be seen as Madison Russell, Rebecca Hall as Ilene Andrews, and Brian Tyree Henry as Bernie Hayes, amongst others. The films will also presumably feature a significant ensemble list of actors that will be seen supporting the principal Godzilla vs Kong cast members. The film will release on the 31st of March in theatres as well as on HBO Max, the streaming service on which the viewers will be able to see the two titans fight for a total of 31 days.

Also Read: 'Godzilla Vs Kong' Teaser Release Is Making Fans Wonder Who Will Win In The MonsterVerse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.