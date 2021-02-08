Godzilla Vs. Kong Japanese Trailer Has Provided Fans With Some New Footage; WATCH

Godzilla vs. Kong is among the much-anticipated upcoming movies of 2021. The trailer of the film was released a couple of weeks ago and created havoc on the internet. Now, a new Godzilla vs. Kong Japanese trailer has been shared by the makers which gives a few fresh glimpses from the monster verse project.

Godzilla vs. Kong Japanese trailer drops new footages

The makers have released a new Godzilla vs. Kong Japanese trailer with subtitles. With many scenes from the previously dropped trailer, this also has multiple brand-new footage. It heavily focuses on the fight between the nuclear dinosaur and the apex ape on the ocean. A fresh look has Godzilla being bombarded by fighter jets that aim at his tail. While in the previous trailer, Kong punched Godzilla, in this one Godzilla hits back with his claws and Kong drops down. Godzilla vs. Kong Japanese trailer revealed that the movie will arrive at the place on May 14, 2021. Check it out below.

Godzilla vs. Kong plot synopsis

Legends collide in 'Godzilla vs. Kong' as these mythic adversaries meet in a spectacular battle for the ages, with the fate of the world hanging in the balance," the synopsis states. "Kong and his protectors undertake a perilous journey to find his true home, and with them is Jia, a young orphaned girl with whom he has formed a unique and powerful bond. But they unexpectedly find themselves in the path of an enraged Godzilla, cutting a swath of destruction across the globe. The epic clash between the two titans--instigated by unseen forces--is only the beginning of the mystery that lies deep within the core of the Earth".

Godzilla vs. Kong cast and more

Godzilla vs. Kong cast has Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir. Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie is a follow-up to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. The film is the fourth part of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. It is also the 36th movie in the Godzilla franchise and the 12th movie in the King Kong franchise. The movie is scheduled to arrive on March 31, 2021, in theatres and on HBO Max.

