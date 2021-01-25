'Godzilla Vs Kong' New Clip: Is Mechagodzilla Hiding In Plain Sight In The Clip?

Recently Warner Bros. released the trailer for the epic 2021 adventure film Godzilla vs Kong. Fans of the adventure franchise have been in a frenzy ever since the trailer for this epic adventure film was released. However, some were very quick to notice that something was odd with the trailer, others pointed that most probably Mechagodzilla, the fictional mecha character that first appeared in the 1974 film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla had been hiding in plain sight throughout the trailer.

Godzilla vs Kong trailer breakdown

Godzilla vs Kong plot leak

Legendary and Warner Bros. released the first trailer for the highly anticipated movie on January 24. The footage promises a colossal battle between two of the most iconic monsters of all times, and while everything looks pretty stellar, fans were quick to spot another member from the Godzilla universe. In the opening seconds of the Godzilla vs. Kong trailer, many viewers claimed that they spotted a brief glimpse of MechaGodzilla.

So there's Mechagodzilla. I guess the "evil" Godzilla in the trailer is just Mechagodzilla with a flesh suit. pic.twitter.com/hfnxNnU3U8 — RJ Palmer (@arvalis) January 24, 2021

WB really thought they were slick with the quick Mechagodzilla in the #GodzillavsKong trailer pic.twitter.com/O6fruWfr8J — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 24, 2021

Ok, so I think I can see the whole Godzilla vs Kong plot now.



Serizawa's son is building Mechagodzilla. Godzilla senses them hoarding vast amounts of radiation and Ghidorah's head. The balance is being messed with. Godzilla retaliates on humanity, so humanity brings out Kong. pic.twitter.com/YeUjLa8z0w — Walt (@UberKryptonian) January 24, 2021

We can see a monster carving a massive path of destruction, though it has not been confirmed if it is really the iconic Kaiju character. In the trailer it also appears to show someone controlling the monster. However, a report in Collider reveals that a toy leak from January 2020 seemingly confirmed MechaGodzilla's inclusion in the movie.

Who is Mechagodzilla?

The report in Collider further reveals that MechaGodzilla was first introduced in Toho's 1974 movie Godzilla Vs MechaGodzilla. The film featured the monster's backstory. According to the movie, it was aliens who had invented the mechanical monster to battle Godzilla. However, in later movies, the monster was said to be created by humans to also battle Godzilla. The idea and design of MechaGodzilla was actually taken from the 1967 Toho movie King Kong Escapes, which featured Mechani-Kong.

Although Mechanical Kong came first, but his legacy pales in comparison to the King of the Monsters take on the design. The report further speculates that perhaps Mechani-Kong will be featured in Godzilla Vs Kong too. The epic adventure film will be released in theatres and will premiere on HBO Max, on March 26.

More about Godzilla vs Kong

According to its IMDb page, directed by Adam Wingard, the movie is a follow-up to Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Kong: Skull Island. This movie will be the fourth part of Legendary’s MonsterVerse. Godzilla vs. Kong is also the 36th movie in the Godzilla franchise and the 12th movie in the King Kong franchise. The screenplay is written by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein. The cast includes Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, and Demián Bichir as the lead characters.

