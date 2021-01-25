'Godzilla Vs Kong' Trailer Finally Out; Ferocious Titans Hit The Battlefield

Godzilla vs Kong makers has unveiled its first theatrical trailer before just two months of its release in theatres and on HBO Max. The trailer shows the much-anticipated conflict between the two Titans and further reveals the reason for their clash. Looking at Hollywood’s history of versus matches, Godzilla vs Kong trailer promises non-stop battles and an examination of the mythology. Here’s everything you need to know about the new action trailer. Take a look.

Godzilla vs Kong trailer review

Godzilla vs Kong’s trailer displays how the city is laid to waste and inhabitants rushing to save themselves in the beginning. The narrator announces that the only one who could save humanity from the apocalyptic onslaught is Kong. Directed by Adam Wingard, in the trailer, it is visible that humans and Kong join forces in order to defeat Godzilla. It further gives a sneak peek of the epic fight between the two Titans.

Godzilla vs Kong plot

As Nathan sees Kong, who has grown older and larger than shown in 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, he informs that the Titan has formed a special bond with the young girl, who is carrying a makeshift doll of her protector. It also showcases the girl is the only one capable of communicating with Kong directly as Ilene Andrews, played by Rebecca Hall, observes that she adopted the girl and swore to protect her. Kong here is doing the same but in his own special way.

In all the parts, Kong has been shown to possess a soft spot for humanity than Godzilla and thus, the girl will be the key to securing the Titan’s cooperation against the other one. In the previously released teaser, it showed Nathan calming the Titan as a rainstorm swept across their ship. The scene itself gave hints to their fans that she’s one of his important relationships in the film.

Further in the trailer, Godzilla can be seen striking a military convoy in the middle of an oceanic voyage. Swimming through one ship, Godzilla cuts through it effortlessly and shrugs off the aerial strikes and artillery bombardments from the remaining ships. Kong roars into the depths when Godzilla emerges and attacks his new enemy. Godzilla can be seen firing his signature atomic breath from under the ship which destroys it in a fiery explosion. Kong further proves he’s up to the task of fighting Godzilla in the upcoming action flick.

Godzilla vs Kong cast

The movie features Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler and Zhang Ziyi reprising their roles as Madison Russell, Dr Mark Russell and Dr Illena Chen, respectively. It also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Eiza González, Shun Oguri, Jessica Henwick, Demián Bichir and Julian Dennison in the essential roles. Penned by Terry Rossio, Michael Dougherty and Zack Shields with a screenplay by Eric Pearson and Max Borenstein, the film will be releasing on March 26, 2021.

Image Source: A still from Godzilla vs Kong

