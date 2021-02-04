Golden Globes 2021: Full List Of Netflix Film And Show Nominations With Their Categories

On Wednesday, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), finally announced the nominees for the Golden Globes 2021. The nominees were announced by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson in a virtual event, owing to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. This year around, streaming giant Netflix has dominated Golden Globe nominations 2021 with The Crown and Mank leading the way. Thus, check out the list of all the Netflix nominations at Golden Globes 2021.

Netflix shows and Netflix movies nominated at 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards

After topping all studios at Golden Globes last year, Netflix has done it yet again. After all the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards' nominations were announced yesterday, it was revealed that the streaming service has dominated this year's Globes as well with a surprising 42 nominations. Out of the total 42 nominations, 22 were bagged by Netflix movies while 20 nominations were bagged by Netflix shows.

Total Film Nominations: 22

Nominations bagged by Netflix's 'Mank'

Best Motion Picture – Drama Gary Oldman: Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama Amanda Seyfried: Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture David Fincher: Best Director – Motion Picture Jack Fincher: Best Screenplay – Motion Picture Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross: Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Nominations bagged by Netflix's 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Aaron Sorkin: Best Director Aaron Sorkin: Best Screenplay Best Motion Picture – Drama Sacha Baron Cohen: Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture Daniel Pemberton and Celeste Waite's 'Hear My Voice': Best Original Song

Nominations bagged by Netflix's 'The Life Ahead'

Italy: Best Foreign Language Film Diane Warren, Laura Pausini & Niccolò Agliardi's 'Io sì (Seen)': Best Original Song

Nominations bagged by Netflix's 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'

Chadwick Boseman: Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama Viola Davis: Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama

Nominations bagged by Netflix's 'News of the World'

Helena Zengel: Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture' James Newton Howard: Best Original Score

Nominations bagged by Netflix's 'The Prom'

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy James Corden: Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy

Nominations bagged by Netflix's 'Over The Moon'

Best Animated Feature Film

Nominations bagged by Netflix's 'Pieces of a Woman'

Vanessa Kirby: Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama

Nominations bagged by Netflix's 'Midnight Sky'

Alexandre Desplat: Best Original Score

Total Show/Series Nominations: 20

Nominations bagged by Netflix's 'The Crown'

Peter Morgan: Best Television Series – Drama Josh O'Connor: Best Actor – Television Series Drama Olivia Colman: Best Actress – Television Series Drama Emma Corrin: Best Actress – Television Series Drama Gillian Anderson: Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film Helena Bonham Carter: Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Nominations bagged by Netflix's 'Ozark'

Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams: Best Television Series – Drama Jason Bateman: Best Actor – Television Series Drama Laura Linney: Best Actress – Television Series Drama Julia Garner: Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Nominations bagged by Netflix's 'Ratched'

Evan Romansky: Best Television Series – Drama Sarah Paulson: Best Actress – Television Series Drama Cynthia Nixon: Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film

Nominations bagged by Netflix's 'The Queen's Gambit'

Scott Frank and Allan Scott: Best Miniseries or Television Film Anya Taylor-Joy: Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film

Nominations bagged by Netflix's 'Unorthodox'

Anna Winger and Alexa Karolinski: Best Miniseries or Television Film Shira Haas: Best Actress – Miniseries or Television Film

Nominations bagged by Netflix's 'Emily In Paris'

Darren Star: Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy Lily Collins: Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy

Nominations bagged by Netflix's 'Hollywood'

Jim Parsons: Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film

