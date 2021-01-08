Sacha Baron Cohen Hints That 'Borat 3' Is Unlikely To Happen Anytime Soon

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm has Sacha Baron Cohen making a comeback as the fictional Kazakhstani journalist and television personality Borat Sagdiyev. Borat 2 premiered on Amazon Prime Video and received positive responses from the viewers. Now after the success of the film, Baron Cohen shared an update about the next installment in the Borat movie series.

Sacha Baron Cohen explains why Borat 3 is not likely to happen

In a recent interview with Variety, Sacha Baron Cohen hinted that the next part in the Borat movie series might not happen anytime soon, following the voting out of President Donald Trump. He said that he brought Borat out after 15 years because of Donald Trump. The actor mentioned that there was a purpose to the sequel, and he does not really see the purpose of doing it again for Borat 3. So, Cohen stated that for now, Borat is locked away in the cupboard.

Sacha Baron Cohen also revealed why he returned as Borat Sagdiyev. He said that he felt democracy in the United States of America was in peril, and people’s lives were in peril, so he felt compelled to finish the movie. The actor stated that the Borat sequel was originally about the “danger of Trump and Trumpism” in the country. What coronavirus or COVID-19 demonstrated was that there is a “lethal effect” to Trump’s “spreading of lies and conspiracy theories,” he noted.

Baron Cohen asserted that he does not want to “egoistically imply” that people would watch Borat 2 and not vote for Donald Trump but confessed that it was the aim. The actor explained why he did not wait for the theatres to reopen. He stated that their goal was to get as many people to watch the film before November 3, 2020, when the voting for the presidential election was held.

Directed by Jason Woliner, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm shows the titular character on a mission to offer his daughter, Tutar, as a bride to Former Vice President Mike Pence. The cast includes Maria Bakalova, Dani Popescu, Manuel Vieru, Miroslav Toji, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and others. Based on Borat Sagdiyev by Sacha Baron Cohen, the story is by Cohen, Anthony Hines, Nina Pedrad, and Dan Swimer.

