Golden Globes 2020 Nominations Almost Entirely Dominated By Streaming Platforms?

The Golden Globe awards are one of the most prestigious awards to be ever awarded to an actor for a film or television series. This year’s Golden Globe saw a significant rise in the number of nominations from streaming platforms rather than broadcast channels. This was the first time television faced a strong rival for the Golden Globe awards.

The Nominations for the 77th Golden Globe® Awards will be streamed LIVE on our Facebook page this Monday morning at 8 AM EST/ 5 AM PST. Join us there to help us kick off Awards Season and then tune in on Jan 5th at 8PM ET/ 5PM PT on NBC to see the ceremony! pic.twitter.com/daWtmNyQNC — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 6, 2019

Online streaming platforms at Golden Globes

Also Read | Golden Globes 2020 Leaves Social Media Disappointed Over No Female Director Nomination

Netflix alone bagged 17 nominations in several categories for Golden globes. They were even nominated further for 17 more film categories as well. Shows like The crown and Unbelievable were some of the shows that were frequently spotted amongst the nominations. Apple TV+ scored three nominations due to the recent debut of The Morning Show.

Also Read | 'Golden Globe So White' Trends On Twitter; Netizens Call The Nominations 'shameful'

The streaming supremacy was further dominated by Amazon Studios. Shows like fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel were some of the highlighted shows from the popular streaming platform. HBO was the only cable network that came in close to matching up with the streaming giants. The channel got 15 nominations for shows like Succession, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl, and Barry.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2020: Netizens Not Pleased With Game Of Thrones Being Snubbed

Ever since the rise of the streaming platforms, the shows on Netflix and other platforms have dominated daily entertainment. These platforms have changed the way an audience views their favourite shows. The restrictions and limitations on streaming platforms are comparatively less to broadcast television hence they asserted dominance.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2020 Chooses Netflix Projects For 34 Nominations

The Golden Globes are expected to air on January 6, 2020, at 4:30 am IST. The nominations of the show have created quite a buzz on twitter and fans are excited to watch the final outcome for their favourite shows. Fans were quick to notice the dominance of streaming platform after the release of the nominations and have since then been eager to watch the award show.

Here's a full list of this year's #GoldenGlobes nominees! https://t.co/aQ1v13R5lr — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) December 9, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.