Golden Globes 2020 Nominations Almost Entirely Dominated By Streaming Platforms?

Television News

golden globes 2020 nominations are out and fans were quick to notice the dominance of streaming platforms amongst them. Read ahead to know about the topic.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
golden globes 2020

The Golden Globe awards are one of the most prestigious awards to be ever awarded to an actor for a film or television series. This year’s Golden Globe saw a significant rise in the number of nominations from streaming platforms rather than broadcast channels. This was the first time television faced a strong rival for the Golden Globe awards.

Online streaming platforms at Golden Globes

Also Read | Golden Globes 2020 Leaves Social Media Disappointed Over No Female Director Nomination

Netflix alone bagged 17 nominations in several categories for Golden globes. They were even nominated further for 17 more film categories as well. Shows like The crown and Unbelievable were some of the shows that were frequently spotted amongst the nominations. Apple TV+ scored three nominations due to the recent debut of The Morning Show.

Also Read | 'Golden Globe So White' Trends On Twitter; Netizens Call The Nominations 'shameful'

The streaming supremacy was further dominated by Amazon Studios. Shows like fleabag and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel were some of the highlighted shows from the popular streaming platform. HBO was the only cable network that came in close to matching up with the streaming giants. The channel got 15 nominations for shows like Succession, Big Little Lies, Chernobyl, and Barry. 

Also Read | Golden Globes 2020: Netizens Not Pleased With Game Of Thrones Being Snubbed

Ever since the rise of the streaming platforms, the shows on Netflix and other platforms have dominated daily entertainment. These platforms have changed the way an audience views their favourite shows. The restrictions and limitations on streaming platforms are comparatively less to broadcast television hence they asserted dominance.

Also Read | Golden Globes 2020 Chooses Netflix Projects For 34 Nominations

The Golden Globes are expected to air on January 6, 2020, at 4:30 am IST. The nominations of the show have created quite a buzz on twitter and fans are excited to watch the final outcome for their favourite shows. Fans were quick to notice the dominance of streaming platform after the release of the nominations and have since then been eager to watch the award show.

 

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
