Golden Globes 2020: Netizens Not Pleased With Game Of Thrones Being Snubbed

The stars of Game of Thrones would not have much to celebrate this year at the Golden Globes ceremony. The fantasy show received only one nomination this year at Golden Globes 2020. The series of the TV show officially came to an end in May 2019. The 77th Golden Globe Awards in January will be marked as the end of Game of Thrones series, and it seems that fans did not give Game of Thrones' last season much love. However, the expectations of fans were high regarding season 8 which did not go as they expected to. Game of Thrones received a lot of awards which includes winning outstanding drama series at the 71st primetime Emmy Awards, Peter Dinklage also received an award for the best-supporting actor with his portrayal as Tyrion Lannister.

The shocking fact is that the show was nominated for Best Drama Series at Golden Globes in 2012, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 but unfortunately, it never won in that category which is, in fact, shocking for fans. Not only the patience of fans was tested but also the series did not end in a positive way. Here are some of the moments of the last season to refresh your memory and tweets from the fans who are unhappy about Game of Thrones only getting one nomination.

ALSO READ | 'Golden Globe So White' Trends On Twitter; Netizens Call The Nominations 'shameful'

ALSO READ | Golden Globes 2020 Leaves Social Media Disappointed Over No Female Director Nomination

ALSO READ | Jennifer Lopez Cannot Contain Excitement Over Her Golden Globes Nomination | WATCH

How could the Golden Globes overlook Emilia Clarke’s performance in Game of Thrones? She was phenomenal. — heather ❄️ (@rinoacaraway) December 10, 2019

ALSO READ | Adorable Pictures Of The Game Of Thrones Cast That You Should Not Miss

Joker nomination a surprise? Game of Thrones season 8 snubs a surprise?



I like the golden globes noms this year — Sky (@comehangwith) December 9, 2019

Me after watching the golden globes nomination. Like seriously no "game of thrones" and "avengers endgame". Are you guys messing around with us or what. I mean like seriously🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/qnzEPyxeBY — Eva👑 (@evva_mishra) December 9, 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.