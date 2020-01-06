Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Scarlett Johansson Make It To The Best Dressed List

The award season for the year 2020 has officially begun, and the Golden Globes awards did not disappoint. This event is one of the most unpredictable events of the year fashion-wise. Our favourite celebrities from Hollywood put in their best foot forward and experimented with interesting shapes, fabrics and embellishments outside of the usual box of monochrome strapless gowns. Here is a list of few best-dressed celebrities from the Golden Globe awards 2020.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas:

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra graced the red carpet in a beautiful bubble pink mermaid gown by Cristina Ottaviano. The ensemble had hand draped off-shoulder detail. She completed her look with a pretty and classy diamond-studded choker and diamond ear studs. The gown also had a huge train at the back.

Jennifer Lopez:

The beautiful Jennifer Lopez was seen sporting a huge, bold and exuberant gown by Valentino Couture. The gown had a huge golden and emerald green bow detail at the front on one shoulder. The torso had a structured golden neck style with a snow-white bottom skirt. JLo opted for a bold smokey brown and golden eye look with sleek braided bun look. She completed her look with delicate emerald and diamond choker paired with small diamond dangle earrings.

Scarlett Johansson:

While some went for blacks and goldens, Scarlett Johansson was seen sporting a hot red strapless gown at Golden Globes 2020. The gown had a deep plunging neckline with a huge train at the back. The Black Widow actor was seen sporting a pretty delicate diamond choker and diamond ear studs. She completed her look with sparkly eye makeup look and nude pink lips.

Kerry Washington:

Kerry Washington was seen sporting a bold and beautiful black ensemble by Altuzarra for the award ceremony. The studded chain and black blazer and skirt combo was a risky outfit yet she managed to pull it off elegantly. Kerry opted for a side-parted sleek hairdo with minimal eye makeup and bold red lips. She completed her look with studded black strappy heels.

