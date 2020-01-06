Golden Globes 2020: Ellen DeGeneres Receives Carol Burnett Award

Ellen DeGeneres was honoured with the Carol Burnett Award at Golden Globes 2020 for her contribution to the world of television. The award which is equivalent to Cecil B. DeMille award was started in 2018 to salute excellence in Television. DeGeneres became the second recipient of the award after Burnett herself who received the award last year.

Inspiration to many

Kate McKinnon, the host of Saturday Night Live presented the honours to DeGeneres saying that she had been immensely inspired by her and proved that even lesbians can make it big in the world of Television. She also added that it was DeGeneres who had provided her with a roadmap for a way to be funny that is grounded in an expression of joy.

I’ve had an incredible life full of wonderful moments. This one was something really special. #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/AgS6hcmrd5 — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 6, 2020

DeGeneres who is a pioneering sitcom star, TV talk-show host and game-show MC spoke about the power of television in her winning speech. On stage, she also honoured the Australians dealing with devastating fires and then pretended to tell her life story, spending plenty of time on the day she was born and the kind of car that brought her home from the hospital. Then she fast-forwarded to say that

“I had a sitcom. And I lost that sitcom. Then I had another sitcom, and I lost that sitcom, too. I got to do something I always wanted to do: make whiskey. Then I got a talk show. I got a talk show. And I was able to be myself. I feel like you all have gotten to know me. I’m an open book.”

DeGeneres’ show, Ellen became a landmark in TV history in the 1990s after it was revealed that she was a lesbian. In 2016, she also won the Presidential Medal of Freedom by the then-president Barack Obama. She currently hosts two series, the superhit talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show and an NBC game show called Ellen’s Games of Games.

