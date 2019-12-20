Harry Styles Pulls A Prank On Pizza Delivery Man On The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Harry Styles recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Before starting with his episode the show host, Ellen DeGeneres told Harry to play a prank on a pizza delivery executive. The prank went great and Harry even got emotional during the same.

Harry Styles plays prank on pizza delivery man on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show featured former One Direction star Harry Styles. The episode started with Harry Styles in the dressing room and Ellen DeGeneres telling the audience that she has ordered some boxes of pizza for Harry. She also told Harry Styles to repeat everything that she will say as a part of a prank.

The delivery executive arrived in a few minutes. Harry Styles welcomed him inside the dressing room. While doing so Harry Styles told him "Bro. Bro, I'm starving, bro" and "You're a lifesaver, bro" after Ellen DeGeneres asked him to say so.

Ellen DeGeneres then asked Harry Styles to give multiple fist bumps to the pizza delivery executive. He does so and constantly keeps saying “Bro, one more”. Harry then asked him if he wanted to hang out or in Harry’s words, “Bro out” with him. The pizza delivery man then agrees and sits with him on the couch.

Ellen DeGeneres then asked Harry Styles to tell the delivery man to stay along with him by telling, "Here's the thing, bro. My entourage is stuck in traffic," Styles repeated after DeGeneres. "I'm not used to being alone. Would you mind — this is embarrassing — just kind of sticking with me, bro?"

The delivery man politely agrees to the same and the two start opening up the pizza boxes. Harry Styles takes one piece and then starts stacking them one on top of the other. The delivery executive then joins in and the two laugh and stack pizza slices. Styles then asked him for another fist bump.

Harry Styles then told his new friend with teary eyes that he loves pizza and cheese. Ellen asked Harry to tell the Delivery executive, “I love pizza, bro. And I love cheese…on anything. Like toast, tortillas, tacos, enchiladas, quesadillas, tostadas”.

After a lot of such similar hilarious pranks and jokes, Harry Styles finally broke it to the man that he is actually on The Ellen DeGeneres show and that he is being pranked. The two then came together on the stage. Ellen hugged the man and also distributed the pizza slices to the audience.

Check out snippets from Harry Styles’ hilarious prank

