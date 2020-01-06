Golden Globes 2020: Hildur Gudnadóttir Creates History With Best Score Win For 'Joker'

Hildur Gudnadóttir won the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score for Todd Philips’ Joker. Hildur created history with her win as she became the first woman to win this award as a solo woman music composer. Read on to know more details about this story.

Hildur Gudnadóttir created history with her Golden Globes win

Joker, directed by Todd Philips, created several records during its impressive run at the box-office globally. The Joaquin Phoenix-starrer Joker also became the highest-grossing R-rated film and dethroned Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. This Todd Philips-directed film has also won several accolades since its release, and now another feather has been added to its cap.

The original background score of Joker was created by Hildur Gudnadóttir. Hildur has won the Best Original Score Award at the Golden Globes 2020. This win by Hildur marks the first solo win for a woman in this category. During her Golden Globes 2020 speech, Hildur Gudnadóttir said this win has left her speechless and she also finds it difficult to believe. She then went on to thank director Todd Philips for inviting her on the journey of a lifetime and for all the faith he showed in her. She also thanked Arthur Fleck a.k.a. Joaquin Phoenix during her speech.

Backstage at the Golden Globes 2020, in an interview with a media portal, Hildur Gudnadóttir said it has been a beautiful year for her as she got two work on projects like Joker and Chernobyl. She credited the opportunities that came her way to the recent focus of the entertainment industry on gender equality.

Hildur then went on to make a comment on Joker and Chernobyl and called both the projects extremely different from each other but both incredible and all-encompassing. Hildur also said that because of all the awareness raised in the past couple of years, people are a bit more open towards trusting women when it comes to certain assignments.

