Joker Movie Success Was Not Due To Batman, Says Todd Philips

The movie Joker which was based on the comic book is one of the highly successful movies of the year 2019 and is expected to view quite a few awards at the upcoming Academy Awards. The movie received many nominations for the Golden Globes as well including the nomination for the Best Motion Picture. Even though the film received many criticisms but still it was a film that made an impact and that is why people still talk about the film even after a few months has passed. The movie shows how the character Arthur Fleck eventually became Batman's enemy. Here is what the director Todd Philips said about the success of the movie.

Director Todd Philips on Joker's success

The acclaimed director of Joker Todd Philips believes that the success of the movie shouldn’t be credited to just the Batman mythos, as the things are much bigger than what it seems. Joaquin Phoenix-starring Joker was one of the highest-grossing films of the year 2019 so it was highly likely that people would analyse about the various features that made the movie achieve so much success.

What actually made the movie 'Joker' a hit according to audience worldwide?

Some consider that the raw storytelling format of the film stole the show while some think that it was Batman's mythos due to which so many people came to watch the movie about the arch-nemesis of Batman. While some also credited the unique character of Joker that made the audience become his fans and keep them glued to the screens.

However many people did criticise the film but they always had good things to talk about for Joaquin Phoenix’s performance. Whatever may be the reason for the films’ success that made it the most profitable comic book of all times garnering $1 billion but the director Todd Philips doesn’t believe in all this.

Philips statement about Joker’s success

Todd Philips said that the various themes of the movie was what resonated with different people and still managed to gain $1 billion worldwide even though it was an R-rated movie. He mentioned that when he wrote the film with Scott Silver they focused on the fact that the script has something meaningful to take away from and be connected to what was going on in the world at that time when they started writing about it. Philips's statement indicated that they wanted to highlight the decreasing degree of compassion and overall decorum of the world.

