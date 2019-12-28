Joaquin Phoenix's 'Joker' Is IMDb's Highest Rated Film Of 2019

Joker has been rated as the IMDb's highest-rated film of 2019. Currently, it has an IMDb rating of 8.7. The film has been helmed by Todd Phillips and is expected to bag a lot of awards next year. Earlier this month, starrer Joaquin Phoenix was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor. Phoenix's performance has been one of the outstanding performances of the year with a unique style and full of commitment.

Todd Phillips praises Phoenix's performance

The director of the movie said that he could not have imagined the role played by anyone else and added that he is the greatest actor. The 44-year-old actor has physically exerted himself to play the role. He lost around 52lbs to play the character which is considered as commitment. Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker is one of the most talked-about movies in recent times. It was critically acclaimed and was a big hit at the box-office. With its premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the film has gone on to receive several accolades worldwide. Recently, the film made it to the American Film Institute's top ten movie list of 2019.

Joker makes the Top ten list of AFI

Joker was ranked as one of the top 10 films by the American Film Institute. It also garnered the Venice’s Golden Lion Award, which was previously won by The Shape of Water. Fans of the Joker are expecting it to win the Best Picture Award at the Academy Awards 2019. Comic book-based movies generally do not do well at the Academy Awards, but the trend is set to change as last year, movies like Logan and Black Panther proved the potential of comic book flicks at the Oscars.

Along with Joker, that was ranked fifth on the top ten movies by AFI, 2019, The Irishman, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood were also featured. The top spot was held by the epic drama flick 1917, which is set in the era of World War I. Other movies that made the Top 10 list were Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Knives Out, Marriage Story, and others.

