Golden Globes 2020: Russell Crowe Uses Award Win To Highlight Australia Bushfire Crisis

Russel Crowe, who was declared the winner in the category of ‘Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television’ at the 77th Golden Globe awards used the platform to link climate change to the raging bushfires in Australia. The 55-year-old actor took everybody by surprise by his absence at the global award night where he won for his performance in The Loudest Voice

Australian crisis is climate change based

The presenter of the award, Jennifer Aniston said that the actor was at home protecting it from the devastating bushfires. She also read a message that Crowe had sent in case he won the award. The message read,

“Make no mistake, the tragedy unfolding in Australia is climate change based. We need to act based on science, move our global workforce to renewable energy, and respect our planet. That way we all have a future."

The Australian bushfires destroyed two buildings and scorched a chapel on the actor’s property in November last year. He later took to Twitter to post his thanks.

Thanks to the @goldenglobes .

What a cast I got to work with.

Naomi Watts, @WallisAnnabelle Sienna Miller, Aleksa Palladino @JoshStamberg @SethMacFarlane Simon McBurney and everybody else. They created a complete world. Their commitment, sensitivity and courage was inspiring. pic.twitter.com/AW9PtKwKF3 — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 6, 2020

The Gladiator actor's decision to skip the star-studded event in Los Angeles quickly drew comparisons to Australian PM Scott Morrison who was heavily criticised for 'holidaying' while his country faced a crisis. There were other celebrities as well who used the Golden Globe platform to talk about the effects of climate change.

American comedian and tv show host Ellen Degeneres, who accepted a lifetime achievement award, expressed her concern and sympathy for the victims of the bushfires. British actor Ricky Gervais also encouraged viewers at home to donate towards Australian bushfires. Presenter Cate Blanchett who is an American-Australian praised the firefighters who were at the centre of the battle against the climate disaster. Actress Patricia Arquette, who won the best actress in a limited series award for The Act, talked about the burning continent Australia as a part of her list of potential global threats that also included US-Iran political tensions.

