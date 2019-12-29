The Irishman's Joe Pesci Couldn't Understand Stephen Graham's British Accent

British actor Stephen Graham, who played Tony Pro in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, revealed the initial difficulties while working in the 2019 Crime-Drama. Speaking to Graham Norton for his New Year's Eve special, The Irishman actor said that adjusting the accent was a huge problem, especially while working with Joe Pesci, who is known for his broad Italian-American accent.

Graham talked about his initial meetings with legendary actors Robert Di Nero and Joe Pesci. The 46-year-old actor said that he was extremely nervous while meeting Di Nero but the meeting went well as “he was lovely and very nice.” He said that the meeting was supposed to be of only 20 minutes but it went on for two hours.

'You're not Italian?'

But meeting with Pesci didn’t go on same lines, said Graham, adding that the 76-year-old was somewhat surprised when Graham told him he is from Liverpool, England. “You're not Italian?” asked Pesci, to which Graham apologised. Pesci said that he should better do this right and Graham assured him that he will try his best.

"A few days later he (Pesci) came up to me and said, 'You're doing really well, come and have some dinner. But then he said, 'Why are you talking like that? Why don't you talk as your character so I can understand you?'" said Graham.

The Irishman premiered for the first time at the 57th New York Film Festival on September 27 and released in select theatres on November 1. It was later released on online streaming platform Netflix on November 27 and was watched over by 17.1 million people in the United States in first five days of its release. It has received several accolades and has been appreciated by fans worldwide. The New York Film Critics Circle (NYFCC), as well as the National Board of Review, declared The Irishman as the Best Film of 2019. Joe Pesci, who played the role of Russell Bufalino, received an award for the Best Supporting Actor.

