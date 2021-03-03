Golden Globes 2021: HFPA Member Says Absence Of Black Members Was Never "a Problem"

The Golden Globes 2021 faced severe backlash this year. Since 2002, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has not had a single Black journalist in its committee for finalizing the nominees and selecting the winners of the prestigious award show. An HFPA member in an interview has revealed that the organization did not consider this lack of diversity as a “problem”.

HFPA member comments on lack of diversity

In a recent interview with Australia’s Today Show, HFPA member Jenny Clooney revealed why not having a single Black journalist in the Golden Globes selection committee was not considered as a “problem” by them. According to the Los Angeles Times’ report, Jenny said that the HFPA has always considered itself as a “culturally diverse group”.

She further continued and said 35% members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association are non-Europeans and are from Philippines, Bangladesh, North Africa, and Japan. Clooney said that the association did not consider the absence of a Black journalist an issue that needs focus; since they were welcoming journalists across the globe who were based in L.A. and fit their criteria.

Jenny Clooney reveals that now the association has realised the importance of being proactive in this issue. In an interview with Variety, HFPA President Meher Tatna revealed that their organization has not had a Black member since 2002. Clooney in her interview added that the HFPA is now conducting dialogues with Black journalist associations to work on this issue.

Even during Golden Globes 2021, several Hollywood celebrities voiced their opinions about the same. This Is Us actor, Sterling K. Brown said, “It is great to Black…back!” Whereas his co-star on the show, Susan Kelechi Watson joked, “it is not just great to Black at the Globes but to be Black anywhere”. Co-hosts Tina fey and Amy Poehler also took a dig at the Golden Globes 2021's organisers in their monologues.

Coming back to Jenny Clooney’s interview, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association member said that that the absence of Black journalists in the association is “embarrassing” and “alarming”. But she feels that by this time next year the association will have at least three to four Black members. She assured that the HFPA will be working with organisations and studios to ensure the same.

