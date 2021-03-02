Golden Globes 2021: Nicole Kidman And Keith Urban's Daughters Make Rare Appearance

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret, were in attendance for the first time at the 2021 Golden Globes. Sunday is 12 years old, and Faith is ten. As per the reports by Fox News, during Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's opening monologue, the 53-year-old actress appeared with her family. Nicole is nominated for her performance in The Undoing.

Kidman wore a stunning black Louis Vuitton gown for the evening's festivities, while Urban wore a simple yet elegant black-and-white tux. Both of their daughters wore white dresses. Anya Taylor-Joy who was also a fellow nominee for the same category, ahead of the show gave a shout-out to Nicole on her Instagram upload in which Kidman was wearing an elegant black dress.

Image Credits- Nicole Kidman/Instagram

Kidman was last seen with her family except for her one daughter when the Golden Globe award for best actress in a miniseries or motion picture for television was handed out in 2018 which she won for Big Little Lies. Her first golden globe was for the comedy-drama crime film, To die for in 1996. Then in 2002 for musical romantic drama Moulin Rogue! and next year subsequently for psychological drama, The Hours.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards 2021 was held almost two months later than usual on March 1, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on film and television. Tina Fey will co-host from New York City's Rainbow Room, and Amy Poehler will co-host from Beverly Hills, California's Beverly Hilton. This will be the first time a ceremony will be held on both coasts. On February 3, it was revealed that Jane Fonda and Norman Lear are winning the Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett Awards, respectively.

