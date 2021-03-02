Golden Globes 2021: Netizens Elated To See Kristen Wiig And Annie Mumolo As 'Barb & Star'

American actors Kristen Wiig and co-star Annie Mumolo arrived at the 78th Golden Globes 2021 Awards as their characters from the latest movie Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. The Golden Globes Awards were held on February 28 at The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California, USA. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar is a 2021 released American comedy film. The movie is directed by Josh Greenbaum while the screenplay was written by Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo themselves. The film stars Wiig and Mumolo, alongside Jamie Dornan and Damon Wayans Jr. among many others.

The Bridesmaids actors Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo appeared for a short sketch on the stage of the 78th Golden Globe Awards. See how the audience reacted watching "Barb and Star" presenting an award at the 78th Golden Globes Awards.

ALSO READ| What Language Is Tribes Of Europa In? Here's All About The New Netflix Show

Fan reactions on Barb and Star characters at Golden Globes 2021

thank you for blessing my tv #BarbAndStarGoToVistaDelMar 💖💖 I can’t express how much I loved this movie #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/PIt0VoiMCM — em owens 😷 (@kellytoldmeto) March 1, 2021

Kristen Wiig continues to be our best Golden Globe presenter. pic.twitter.com/vGzULLPIpS — Jorge Molina (@colormejorge) March 1, 2021

Still not over how Barb and Star wore fancy sequined culottes and their matching starfish bracelets from Shell or High Water to present at the Golden Globes. Barb must’ve decided to wear a new necklace and not the one from Beleaf It Or Not. #BarbAndStarGoToVistaDelMar pic.twitter.com/z3W684b0Xy — Megan (@mandersonmsp84) March 2, 2021

ALSO READ| What Time Does 'Pele' Release On Netflix? Here's All About The New Documentary Show

Kristen Wiig’s latest movie Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar recently got a theatrical release in the United States on February 12, 2021. The plot of the film revolves around two best friends who set out on a trip to Florida but find themselves entangled in the middle of a villain’s plot to kill everyone in the town. Kristen Wiig last appeared in the DC superhero movie Wonder Woman 1984 alongside Gal Gadot, last year, where she played the character of Cheetah, the supervillain in the film.

As far as Kristen Wiig's shows are concerned, the actor is currently working on the show titled Bless the Harts. While co-star Annie Mumolo is currently busy with her next movie titled Queenpins.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards 2021 was held almost two months later than usual due to the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the film and television industry. Actor Tina Fey co-hosted the awards show from New York City's Rainbow Room, while actor Amy Poehler co-hosted the show from Beverly Hills, California's Beverly Hilton. This year was the first time that the event was held on both coasts.

ALSO READ| Neena Gupta Shares 'Pinni' Poster As It Streams On Netflix

ALSO READ| Where Was 'Tribes Of Europa' Filmed? All About The German Sci-fi Series On Netflix

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.