Nicole Kidman Opens Up About Her Role In 'The Undoing'; Says "I Felt Her"

Nicole Kidman has given several performances in her long acting career and has proved to everyone about the strong skills that she possesses to bring all kinds of characters to life. While the actor usually stays silent about her personal life, she makes sure to put in few words about the film projects that she works on. Kidman has recently talked about her role in the thriller miniseries The Undoing, along with other things that she has been up to. Here is what she said about playing the role of ‘Grace’ in The Undoing.

Nicole Kidman opens about her role in The Undoing

The actor has received a lot of success for her role of ‘Grace’ in The Undoing, who is a therapist and whose life goes upside down when her husband gets accused of a murder. Nicole Kidman talked about how immediately she started getting into the skin of the character and said that it was not a “far reach”, according to Variety. She credited that to the writer David and also believed it to be a “weird magic” that the film industry has on the actors. Her acting in the series has been acclaimed by the critics and praised by the audience as well.

Even as the miniseries continues to gain more popularity and success, Kidman has taken a break for a couple of months to spend time with her family. Post this break, she is likely to start working in her upcoming project that was announced only a short while back. Her role will be alongside Javier Bardem in Aaron Sorkin’s Being The Ricardos. Nicole talked about gaining confidence in the project and eventually deciding to “give it a go”. She will thus have a few projects already waiting for her right after her break ends.

Nicole Kidman has spent over three decades in the world of films. She has done a number of memorable roles in the past, including Days of Thunder, Batman Forever, The Portrait of a Lady, Lion, Just Go with It and many more. She had last appeared in the film The Prom, along with her role in The Undoing.

