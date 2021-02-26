Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman's Daughter Bella Gives A Rare Glimpse Into Her Life; See Pic

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Kidman-Cruise quite recently gave her fans and followers a rare glimpse into her life through a monochrome picture. The picture sees Isabella "Bella" Kidman-Cruise posing against the backdrop of what appears to be one of the entrances of presumably her residence in England. She can also be seen sporting a nose ring and a monkey cap, since her country of residence, England, quite recently experienced some snowfall. Check out the picture shared by Bella Kidman-Cruise below.

More about Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's daughter

It is a known fact that Bella Kidman rarely shares pictures of herself on her social media handle. The star kid, as per a report on E! Online, lives with her husband of five years, Max Parker, in England. The black and white image above is the first selfie that has been shared by Bella in over five years. A handful of images that have been sourced from Bella Kidman-Cruise's Instagram handle, which includes her only other selfie as well as her artwork, can be found below.

A peek into Bella Cruise Kidman's Instagram handle

About Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's children

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, during their time together as a couple, adopted two children together, with the second one being Connor, who is two years younger than Bella. Over time, it is said that the children grew apart from Kidman as they became increasingly interested in their superstar father's church of Scientology. Not much is known about either of the two children as both of them make a point of staying away from the spotlight.

