Golden Globes 2021 Preshow To Be Live-streamed On Twitter; Know Date And Time

Golden Globes 2021 edition will see the presenters of the event teaming up with Twitter for a live-streaming of their 90-minute-long preshow on their micro-blogging site. The announcement regarding the live-streaming of the Golden Globes 2021 preshow was made through the official Twitter handle of the event itself. The tweet in question also reveals the time and date of the virtual event as well. The post can be found below as well as on the official Twitter page of the event.

Golden Globes 2021 preshow live-stream announcement tweet:

Details on Golden Globes 2021 time and date:

As far as Golden Globes 2021 date is concerned, the event will take place on 1st March. The event will begin at 6.30 am Indian Standard Time. More details regarding the event will be shared with the readers as and when the presenters reveal the same.

As far as the presenters of the 78th edition of are concerned, the event will see the likes of Joker star Joaquin Phoenix, Judy actor Renee Zellweger, and Awkwafina of Crazy Rich Asians fame, amongst others. The information regarding the same was revealed through Golden Globes' official Twitter handle as well. The same can be found below.

List of Golden Globes' presenters:

We are thrilled to announce Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, @awkwafina, Cynthia Erivo, Kristen Wiig, and Annie Mumolo as presenters at the #GoldenGlobes! Tune to @nbc on Sunday, 2/28 at 8P ET/5 P PT! pic.twitter.com/2kpFBvjT4g — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 17, 2021

Gone Wednesday, The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the nominees for the Golden Globes 2021. The same was announced by Sex And The City star Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson of Empire fame through a virtual event due to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. As observed by many, this year around, the streaming giant Netflix has dominated Golden Globe nominations 2021, with The Crown and Mank leading the way. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when the officials connected to the same reveal them.

