David Fincher Reveals That Sacha Baron Cohen Looked 'spectacular' As Freddie Mercury

David Fincher, during a conversation with writer-director Aaron Sorkin in an episode of The Director's Cut Podcast, revealed that Sacha Baron Cohen, in his own words, looked spectacular as the late rock legend and Queen frontman Freddie Mercury. In addition to the same, the Gone Girl director revealed that he was essentially bowled over when the Borat star walked into the room as the legendary musician. It is evident that David Fincher was looking back at the time when Sacha Baron Cohen's name was being considered to play Freddie Mercury. As is known to many, these look tests happened long before No Time To Die star Rami Malek stepped into the shoes of the music icon for Brian Singer & Dexter Fletcher's Bohemian Rhapsody.

What happened to Sacha Baron Cohen's Freddy Mercury film?

As per a report on Yahoo India, Sacha Baron Cohen parted ways from the Queen project that was in development before Bohemian Rhapsody due to creative differences with the band. The report in question quoted that Sacha was displeased with the idea of the film's lead character losing his life midway in the movie, as suggested by a Queen band member who he did not explicitly name. As per the report, later on, in an interview with Howard Stern, implied that his version of the Freddy Mercury film was going to be quite different from what eventually made it to cinemas, as he wanted to explore Mercury's controversial and colourful personal life. Sometime later, Queen's band member, Brian May implied that some of the stories that Cohen wanted to tell through his version of the film were essentially untrue.

About Bohemian Rhapsody:

The film that eventually got made, Bohemian Rhapsody, starred Rami Malek as Mercury and told the story of Mercury's rise to stardom, the initial chapters of his personal life, and his struggle with coming to terms with his romantic orientation. The film made it to cinema screens on 24th October 2018. The film, that also delivered the message of following one's dream, earned Malek an Academy Award for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury. The Brian Singer & Dexter Fletcher directorial went on to earn the status of a blockbuster, after raking in approximately 900 million US dollars from box offices all across the world, as per a report on Variety.com.

(Disclaimer: The above figures pertaining to Bohemian Rhapsody's Box Office Numbers has been sourced from a different publication. This website does not guarantee the accuracy of the same)

