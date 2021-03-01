Golden Globes 2021: Sacha Baron Cohen Bags Best Comedy Actor Award For 'Borat' Sequel

Sacha Baron Cohen's film Borat Subsequent MovieFilm won award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes. Jason Woliner directed the mockumentary comedy film Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Borat Sagdiyev, a fictional Kazakhstani journalist and television personality, is played by Sacha Baron Cohen, and his daughter Tutar is played by Maria Bakalova. The film is a sequel to Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for the Benefit of Kazakhstan's Glorious Nation, which was released in 2006.

On the Film

During the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 presidential election, the fictional character Tutar was offered as a wife to former US Vice President Mike Pence. At the 78th Golden Globe Awards, the film earned three nominations. Sacha Baron Cohen, a British actor, and comedian had announced that he is retiring from the controversial role of Borat Sagdiyev because playing him has become "too risky" as reported by ANI. Cohen went on to say, "It became too risky, and I had to put on a bulletproof vest a couple of times to go film a scene, which is something you don't want to do too much in your life. I got out this time by pure luck, but I'm not doing it again. I'm going to stick to scripted content."

Owing to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on film and television, the 78th Golden Globe Awards is taking place almost two months later than normal. Tina Fey will co-host from the Rainbow Room in New York City, and Amy Poehler will co-host from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. This will be the first bi-coastal ceremony. On February 3, it was revealed that Jane Fonda and Norman Lear are winning the Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett Awards, respectively.

