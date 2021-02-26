Sacha Baron Cohen Officially Retires From Playing Borat; Says 'It Got Too Dangerous'

Sacha Baron Cohen is a British actor and comedian who has been playing the satirical fictional and controversial character Borat Sagdiyev for two films recently revealed that he is officially retiring from playing the character of Borat as it has now gotten too dangerous.

Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat

Sacha Boren played the character of Borat in two films of the same name. Borat first released in 2006 and its sequel was released last year in 2020. The character Borat is a journalist from Kazakhstan who travels all around American to make a documentary. The film documented the real-life interactions of Borat with the citizens of the US.

The 49-year-old actor told People Magazine that he has made the decision to stop continuing to film in the Borat franchise in the future. The decision comes because Sacha felt that the role has gotten too dangerous now. He revealed that there were times he had to wear a bulletproof vest before shooting a scene and even though he was lucky and did not get shot, he does not want to take that risk ever again. He further stated that in the future he will be sticking to movies that have scripts and not real-life interactions or documentaries.

Sacha Baron admits to not sleeping during the Borat shoot

Sacha Baron also told the outlet that he was not able to sleep during the shooting of the film especially when he attended the far-right rally in the 2020 sequel. He elaborated the statement by sharing that there were many questions that were running through his head the night before like 'If a bunch of guys with guns come from the side of the stage, does he have a way to get out? What happens if someone shoots him? What if a bunch of people start shooting him?'. Post that Sacha Baron was in two minds about continuing and decided that he does not want to put his life in harm's way as he has his family and kids to take care of.

Other Works of Sacha Baron

Sacha has played the role of Borat in television shows like Da Ali G Show, Night of Too Many Stars, and Borat's Television Programme. Other than Borat, Sacha Baron Cohen's movies include Les Miserables, Hugo, Madagascar series, Bruno and many more. Sacha Baron made a record in the recent Golden Globes Award 2021 by bagging nominations for both of his 2020 films The Trail of the Chicago 7 and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm under the Best Actor: Male category.

