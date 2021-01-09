Sacha Baron Cohen's Abandoned Plan To Prank My Pillow Guy In 'Borat 2' Revealed

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm is a mockumentary comedy movie starring Sacha Baron Cohen. It gave a headline-making scene as the team tricked Rudolph Giuliani, the former New York City mayor and personal attorney to Donald Trump. Now it is revealed that the team is all set to prank the “My Pillow Guy,” with a fake interview.

Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat 2 had an abandoned plan to prank My Pillow Guy

In a recent interview with Variety, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm producer and co-writer, Anthony Hines, disclosed a dropped plan of one-on-one interaction between “My Pillow Guy,” Mike Lindell and Borat’s daughter, Tutar, played by Maria Bakalova. Lindell is the founder of ''My Pillow'', a frequent advertiser of Fox News, and an enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump. Hines said that they had a “crazy idea” to do a socially distanced interview with Mike Lendell and Borat’s daughter.

He mentioned that as they could not do it indoors, they would have done it in the edge of the woods or some kind of wasteland. The producer described that there would have been a mattress there with a load of MyPillow products and Borat would find Lindell at the edge of the woods in bed with his daughter. The My Pillow Guy would then have to explain “what the hell” was going on. He noted that it was just one harebrained alternative to the scene that ended up in the movie.

Anthony Hines also revealed the other possible targets including Donald Trump Jr and even the President of the United States of America himself. He said that in the team’s “crazy pipe dream world,” Rudolph Giuliani would have been Donald Trump. The co-writer explained that they had 20 to 30 people in the “Trump universe” that could have been the subject of that interview, and the possible exception of Trump himself. However, he asserted that Giuliani was the one they wanted the most.

Directed by Jason Woliner, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm shows the titular character on a mission to offer his daughter, Tutar, as a bride to Former Vice President Mike Pence. The cast includes Maria Bakalova, Dani Popescu, Manuel Vieru, Miroslav Toji, Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson, and others. Based on Borat Sagdiyev by Sacha Baron Cohen, the story is by Cohen, Anthony Hines, Nina Pedrad, and Dan Swimer.

