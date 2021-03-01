Golden Globes 2021: Sean Penn's Hairstyle Inspires Memes And Jokes On Social Media

Sean Penn recently appeared at the Golden Globes 2021 awards ceremony to discuss the work being done to combat the coronavirus pandemic by the relief organization founded by the actor, named CORE. However, it was his hairstyle that went viral on social media after his appearance at the Golden Globes 2021. Here's how the netizens reacted to Sean Penn's hair.

Fans react to Sean Penn's hair

Fans couldn't help but comment on the actor's hairstyle on Twitter. Several viewers took to Twitter to joke about his interesting look. One user commented, “A friend who used to cut my hair worked the Oscars every year (usually for a former MTV host) and a few years back Sean Penn showed up half-drunk and dishevelled and made him get his shit together and clean up before presenting. Looks like she would’ve been helpful today.” Another said, “I’m Sean Penn. I cut my own hair with a fork.”

A friend who used to cut my hair worked the Oscars every year (usually for a former MTV host) and a few years back Sean Penn showed up half-drunk and disheveled and made him get his shit together and clean up before presenting. Looks like she would’ve been helpful today. pic.twitter.com/sa8y2BODL7 — Volar Records (@volarrecords) March 1, 2021

Why does Sean Penn look like he drank from the wrong grail pic.twitter.com/6gIVHg3dIm — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) March 1, 2021

Sean Penn went to his hair stylist and said, “Give me the Operation guy.” #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0Ufv9oeQOx — T.R. Morley (@TheRealMorley) March 1, 2021

“I’m Sean Penn. I cut my own hair with a fork.” - @TweetinKro — (previously known as) kneecamp (@slniekamp) March 1, 2021

*Sean Penn slaps comb out of hair & make up’s hand* #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/sC92BPyWgC — Ryan Dillon (@TheRyanDillon) March 1, 2021

Hair stylists please contact Sean Penn and Al Pacino. Thank you. #GoldenGlobes — Cheryl Schmidt 🇺🇸 (@cabns) March 1, 2021

Sean Penn decided to cut his own hair. #GoldenGlobes — David Helmer (@Hellboy_105) March 1, 2021

Sean Penn showing there's no shame in home hair cuts. #GoldenGlobes — chriscarmichael (@cdcarm) March 1, 2021

Sean Penn is a real one. Clearly he has been cutting his own hair in lockdown. — Ish (@Ish) March 1, 2021

Last year, fans took note of Sean’s hairstyle during a television appearance for Morning Joe. After his look went viral online, he took to Twitter to address it. He also urged his fans to donate to CORE. He said, "If you think my hair goes wild on Morning Joe when hacked by Russians (allegedly), you should see how much wilder it goes when peeps donate to @COREResponse."

If you think my hair goes wild on Morning Joe when hacked by Russians (allegedly), you should see how much wilder it goes when peeps donate to @COREResponse. You really should:). https://t.co/heA00y9EN4 @MSNBC @Morning_Joe — Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) December 22, 2020

Sean Penn on the work front

Sean Penn began his acting career in television, with a brief appearance in episode 112 of Little House on the Prairie on December 4, 1974. He made his film debut in 1981 with Taps. He garnered critical attention for his roles in films such as Fast Times at Ridgemont High, At Close Range, State of Grace, Carlito's Way, Dead Man Walking, Sweet and Lowdown and many more. He is known for his roles in the mystery drama Mystic River and the biopic Milk. For both the movies, Penn won Academy Award for Best Actor.

In addition to his film work, Sean has engaged himself in political and social activism. He is known for humanitarian work in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and the 2010 Haiti earthquake. CORE is a non-profit organization founded by him in response to the January 12, 2010 earthquake in Haiti. In March 2020, CORE began administering free COVID-19 tests in the U.S. amid the coronavirus pandemic.

