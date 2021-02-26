Sean Penn And Tye Sheridan To Star In Jean-Stephane Sauvaire's 'Black Flies'

Shannon Burke authored novel Black Flies will now be adapted into a film of the same name, with Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire at the helm. The makers have roped in Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan to play the lead roles in the movie while Open Road Films has acquired its US rights. Read along to know other details about the upcoming film.

Also Read: Lily Rabe Joins Ben Affleck For 'The Tender Bar' Cast; George Clooney To Direct The Film

Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan get on-board Black Flies cast

According to Deadline, Open Road Films have acquired the US Rights to Shannon Burke written novel Black Flies and will be adapting it for the big screen. The movie will be directed by Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire. The makers have cast Sean Penn and Tye Sheridan to play the lead roles in the movie.

The script of the film is written by Ryan King. It is said to be an intense thriller that will revolve around the life of paramedics who go to great extents to save people and how the job takes a toll on them. The production is said to kick-off in New York City towards the end of 2021.

Also Read: Tye Sheridan Is Optimistic About Potential 'Ready Player Two' Movie; Details Here

The movie will be bankrolled under the banners Sculptor Media, Force Majeur and Projected Picture Works in collaboration with Wiip.

Warren Goz of Sculptor Media says that they have been working with Jean Stephane for more than a year, in order to bring this story to screen. The makers want the movie to have a lasting impact which is possible with the director’s special storytelling abilities. Goz says that this story of first-responders and the pressures they feel while on the job, is an important one to be seen by the audiences.

A peek into Sean Penn's movies

The Academy Award-winning Hollywood actor was last seen in the biographical drama, The Professor and the Madman. The actor won the Academy Award for the Best Actor for his 2003 film Mystic River and for his 2008 film Milk. His other popular films include Carlito's Way, Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Dead Man Walking, Sweet and Lowdown, U Turn, I am Sam and 21 Grams, among others.

Also Read: Sean Penn And His Girlfriend Leila George Get Married In An Intimate Ceremony

Also Read: 'Gaslit': Armie Hammer's Role To Be Recast In Upcoming Series About The Watergate Scandal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.