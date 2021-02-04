Daily Ent Recap Feb 4: First Time Golden Globe 2021 Nominees & Other Important News

A number of events took place in the entertainment industry today. From the first time nominees of the Golden Globes 2021 to Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's pictures clicked by the paparazzi, many events made headlines on February 4. Read further ahead to know about today's entertainment news recap.

Here are the latest entertainment news of the day

Golden Globes 2021 nominees

The Golden Globes 2021 are going to be hosted online. Several actors have been nominated for the first time the awards. Catherine O'Hara for Schitt's Creek, James Corden for The Prom, Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso and Elle Fanning for The Great are first-time nominees for the prestigious awards. Chadwick Boseman has received posthumous nomination for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's pictures for the paparazzi

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia were spotted outside a restaurant and were clicked by the paparazzi. The duo can be seen smiling widely for the camera as give cute poses for the camera. Pavitra is also seen blushing profusely in the pictures. Both of them had worn black tee shirts for the outing.

Parineeti Chopra's The Girl On The Train trailer reactions

Parineeti Chopra has shared her response to the reaction she has been getting for the trailer of her upcoming film The Girl On The Train. She shared a still from the film, Parineeti is seen crying on the bathroom floor in the picture. In the caption of the post, she wrote, 'ME WHEN I SEE THE REACTIONS TO THE TRAILER'.

Moran Wallace disqualified from ACM Awards

Morgan Wallace has been disqualified from this year's Academy Of Country Music Awards after he was caught on video throwing racial slurs at someone and he also used the n-word. His songs have also been pulled from all radio stations. The singer's management has suspended him indefinitely as well.

Marilyn Manson's home visited by LAPD

Marilyn Manson's home was visited by the Los Angeles Police Department after his former partners have forward and accused him of abusing them and manipulating them. According to a report by DailyMail, the police were knocking the door of Marilyn's home to do a safety check. The police have found no report of foul play in the house.

