Golden Globes 2021: Who Turned Heads At This Year's Ceremony With Their Outfits?

The awards season was officially kicked off with the Golden Globes 2021 being held on February 28, 2021. The show was hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from The Rainbow Room in New York City and Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills respectively. As much as the winners of this much-coveted award made headlines, the stars who were in attendance of it grabbed the spotlight as well because of their stunning outfits. Take a look at what these celebrities wore to the Golden Globes 2021.

Also read | Golden Globes 2021 Winners Full List: 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Schitt's Creek' Win Big

Also read | Golden Globes 2021: Mark Ruffalo Wins Best Actor Award For 'I Know This Much Is True'

Best dressed at the Golden Globes 2021

Sarah Paulson's outfit

Sarah donned a classic black off-shoulder dress for the event. The dress had black beaded work on it throughout. She teamed it up with a pair of black stilettos and sported a slick hairstyle.

Rosamund Pike's photo

Rosamund Pike stunned at the Golden Globes with a huge frilled red dress. It was a sleeveless dress that also had a bow in the front. Her hair was styled into a short bob. Her look was completed with a pair of black boots.

Kaley Cuoco's outfit

Kaley Cuoco looked like a princess in a white dress. It also had a long train and sparkled work all over. Her hair was styled in waves and was left open. She was definitely one of the best dressed at Golden Globes.

Dan Levy's outfit

Dan Levy dared to go different with his Golden Globes outfit. He was seen sporting a mustard coloured suit which was teamed up with a sparkly shirt. He also teamed up his outfit with silver shoes.

Angela Bassett's outfit

Angela Bassett made heads turn with her purple one-shoulder gown which had statement sleeves. Her hair was styled in a slick braid and she was also one of the presenters at the ceremony.

Cynthia Erivo's outfit

Cynthia Erivo could be easily spotted at the ceremony because of the neon green gown that she was wearing. He also wore a pair of cream coloured gloves to give an edge to the outfit. She also was wearing a nose ring.

Elle Fanning's Golden Globes outfit

Elle Fanning looked absolutely stunning in a light blue silk dress. The dress was studded with silver stones. Her hair was styled in a tight bun and a pair of delicate earrings adorned her ears.

Andra Day's outfit

Andra Day wore Chanel's Spring/Summer Haute Couture 2021 collection. It was a white gown with net-work all over the torso. Her hair was styled in a bun and several blingy pieces of jewellery adorned her fingers.

Also read | Golden Globes 2021: Gillian Anderson Wins For Her Role As Margaret Thatcher In 'The Crown'

Also read | Golden Globes 2021: Watch The Moment When Daniel Kaluuya Won Maiden Golden Globe Award

Image courtesy- @mspike and @andradaymusic Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.