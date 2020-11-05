Goodfellas Cast: Check Out The Actors And Characters They Play In This 1990 Crime Movie

Goodfellas is a gangster movie that released in 1990 and featured some of the finest actors namely Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Ray Liotta and many others. There were many Goodfellas characters that became popular right after the movie got released. Directed by Martin Scorsese, the story of the movie is all about gangster drama and conspiracy. It was very well received by the audiences as well as the critics. Take a look at the cast of Goodfellas.

Goodfellas Cast

Robert De Niro as Jimmy Conway

Robert De Niro is one of the most acclaimed actors in the Goodfellas cast. He essayed the role of a gangster named Jimmy Conway in the film. The actor is a prominent American artist who is best known for his performances in several movies, TV shows as well as theatre. Some of his best movies as an actor include The Godfather 2, Bloody Mama, The Young Wolves, Born to Win, Mean Streets, Shark Tale, Heist, and many others.

Ray Liotta as Henry Hill

Ray Liotta is a popular American actor and producer who is well known for his performances in Something Wild. The actor has managed to establish himself as a prominent actor in TV shows and movies. He has also appeared in a few music videos. Apart from Goodfellas, some of his finest performances are in Unlawful Entry, Narc, Hannibal, Our Family Honor, Shades of Blue, The Making of The Mob, Turbulence, among others.

Joe Pesci as Tommy DeVito

Joe Pesci essayed the role of Tommy Devito in the movie. Tommy is one of the important cast members of Goodfellas. He is a widely-known actor who has appeared in several movies such as Easy Money, MoonWalker, The Irishmen, The Homealone series, Man On Fire, Love Ranch and many others.

Lorraine Bracco as Karen Hill

Lorraine essayed the role of Ray Liotta’s wife, Karen, in the movie. She is a well-established actor who has been a vital part of many projects such as The Dream Team, Someone To Watch Over Me, Sing, The Sopranos, The Liars and many more.

Paul Sorvino as Paulie Cicero

Paul Sorvino, known for his finest performance in the TV show Law & Order, is a famous actor, writer and a businessman. He has a huge list of movies and TV shows in which he was loved by the audience. Some of his best work includes A Winter Rose, The Stuff, A Fine Mess, Longshot, Still Standing, among others.

Apart from these, other Goodfellas cast members include Tony Darrow, Frank Sivero, Mike Starr, Henny Youngman, Chuck Low, Beau Starr, Kevin Corrigan, Frank Vincent, among others.

