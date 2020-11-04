The Godfather 2 Cast: See The Actors And The Roles They Played In The Film

The Godfather 2 is the second installment in the movie's trilogy that is widely loved by fans. The Godfather is a popular movie series of 1974, based on Mario Puzo's novel The Godfather. The film is directed by Francis Ford Coppola. The screenplay is written by Francis Ford Coppola and Mario Puzo.

The trilogy is based on the Corleone Family who're the natives of Sicily. The family is set in America and has ties in the mafia world. The story follows how The Godfather title is carried out in the family by making deals with the other gangsters and the risks involved with the underworld business. Godfather 2's characters were portrayed brilliantly by the actors. A part of the movie's incredible success is the fantastic cast of The Godfather 2. If you are wondering about The Godfather 2 cast and where are they today, here's everything you need to know.

The Godfather 2 Cast, details of the actors and the roles they played in the movie

Al Pacino as Michael Corlrone

Michael Corleone is played by the famous actor and filmmaker Alfred James Pacino. He is popularly known as Al Pacino and is famous for his movie Scarface. Michael is the son of Vito Corleone. He is shown as a war hero who doesn't wish to follow in the footsteps of his father but the death of his elder brother Sonny Corleone, Michales steps in. In The Godfather 2, Michael plays a pivotal role in expanding the family business and taking the powers of The Godfather in his hand.

Robert DeNiro as Vito Corleone

Vito Corleone is the Don of the underworld who is popularly known as The Godfather among the masses as he grants people's wishes in exchange for some favours from them whenever he would need. The role is played by the famous Robert De Niro who is of Italian origin and holds both Italian and American citizenship. De Niro is loved by the audience even today at the age of 77. The actor was recently seen in Martin Scorsese's crime drama of 2019, The Irishman.

Diane Keaton as Kay Adams

Diane Keaton is a famous actor who has been a part of many notable films. In The Godfather 2, she plays the role of Katherine Adams who gets married to Michael Corleone. Kay Adams-Corleone is shown as a neat and clean character who wants nothing to do with the criminal world but upon the prompt decision of her husband, she gets involved with the Corleone family.

Robert Duvall as Tom Hagen

Thomas Hagen is shown as a non-related brother of the Corleone siblings. He wishes to be a Hollywood actor and since is the Godchild to Don Corleone he gets him to do him a favour. The role is played by Robert Duvall. The actor is famous for his role in the 2014 movie The Judge.

