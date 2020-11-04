'Mingle All The Away' Cast: See Who Plays Which Role In This Holiday Movie

Mingle All The Way is a movie that revolves around a new networking app that pairs busy professionals together for events, without long-term romance. Molly Hoffman, founder of the app, is determined to prove to her family that it is a success. Therefore, she joins the app, and meets another busy professional, Jeff Scanlon.

Mingle all the Way cast

Jen Lilley

The cast of Mingle All the Way has Jen Lilley portraying the role of Molly Hoffman. Jen Lilley is both a TV as well as film actor and has acted in the Oscar-winning film, The Artist. Actress and singer Jen Lilley has played countless roles throughout her illustrious career. Her Hallmark Channel Originals include Yes, I Do, Harvest Love, Eat, Play, Love, A Dash of Love, Winter Love Story, Paris, Wine & Romance, and Love Unleashed. On the music front, she released her first single, “King of Hearts” in 2018. Her debut album is set to release in 2020, featuring songs by Rosie Danvers and her 50-piece orchestra. Jen Lilley is also a philanthropist and works with several charities.

Brant Daugherty

Mingle All The Way characters include Jeff Scanlon, played by Brant Daugherty. Brant Daugherty is best known to TV audiences for his lead role as Noel Kahn in the series Pretty Little Liars, as well as his role in Fifty Shades Freed. He has had recurring roles in Relationship Status, Freakish, Army Wives, and Dear White People. He was also a contestant on season 17 of the show, Dancing with the Stars.

Lindsay Wagner

Mingle all the way cast includes Lindsay Wagner who plays the role of Veronica Hoffman. The actress has won an Emmy award for her role in A Bionic Woman in the category Outstanding Lead Actress in a drama series. She first came to prominence, however, for her critically acclaimed performance as Susan Fields in director James Bridges’ feature film The Paper Chase. Wagner has also co-authored a bestselling vegetarian cookbook, The High Road to Health and Lindsay Wagner's New Beauty: The Acupressure Facelift. She has recently released a meditation CD called Open to Oneness.

