Goofy Pictures Of Miley Cyrus That You Must Not Miss; See Photos

Wrecking ball singer Miley Cyrus is one of the most youthful and goofiest singers according to her fans. The singer and actor is often seen flaunting her playful side in videos as well as in pictures. Miley Cyrus’ Instagram is filled with goofy pictures of her making faces and having a fun time.

While many compliment her for being real, others claim that her Instagram account is fun to browse through. Check out some goofy pictures from Miley Cyrus’ Instagram account.

Miley Cyrus’ photos

Miley Cyrus wore a multicoloured zipper with two horns on its head. As she poses for the lens, hilarious expressions had the audiences doubling in laughter. Netizens claimed that she looked cute in the picture, and showered her post with laughing emojis.

The singer posed for a hilarious picture with her father Billy Ray Cyrus and singer Lil Naxs. In the picture, Miley is seen making a funny face, while the trio poses with matching hats. Miley Cyrus posted the picture on her Instagram account to congratulate her dada and Lil Nasx for winning 2 Grammy awards that night.

Miley Cyrus has a pre-new years party as she ringed in the year 2020. She is seen making a funny duck face and keeping her eyes closed as she clicks the hilarious selfie. In the picture, the singer is seen wearing a tiara that spells 'cheers' on it.

The Climb singer posed with a few Halloween decorations and made funny faces while doing so. In her Instagram post, she joked about finding potential partners in the Haunted house. She straightened her hair for the picture, and netizens claimed that she looked like her character, Hannah Montana.

At the rehearsal of Grammy Awards, Miley Cyrus gave her fans a behind the camera glimpse of her rehearsals. In the pictures posted by her, she is seen making a weird face to entertain her fans. Netizens claimed that she is a total goofball in the picture. Miley is seen sporting a plain black coloured top and baggy blue coloured jeans. she accessorised the look with golden coloured chains and bracelets in each of her hands, along with a few rings.

Miley Cyrus played the character of Ashley O in the famous Netflix series Black Mirror. Around Halloween, many of her fans dressed up as her character Ashley O from Black Mirror or recreated some of the iconic pictures from Miley Cyrus’ Instagram. Miley shared the images on her social media. She even posted the picture of herself which the fan has recreated.

