Miley Cyrus Spills The Beans On How Her Father Is 'coping With His New Iphone'

American singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus recently opened up about how she interacts with her loved ones during the self-quarantine period. During the interview, she also revealed how her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, is coping with his new phone.

In an interview, Miley Cyrus has reportedly revealed her father bought himself a new iPhone so that he could stay in touch with his loved ones during the time of social-distancing. She also said that her father is not that tech-savvy.

As per reports, Miley Cyrus emphasised saying that her “dad is crazy”. She said that he purchased two blackberry phones because he feels that these two phones are equivalent to one iPhone.

Miley also said that he is still using his Blackberry phones. She emphasised that it is sad as her father goes to her grandma’s house to use 'FaceTime'. She also revealed that her grandmother knows how to use FaceTime but her father does not know.

Also read | Miley Cyrus And Demi Lovato's "quarantine Puppy Date" Will Have Their Fans Swooning

On the work front

Miley Cyrus has recently launched an Instagram live talk show. It was also reported that she will connect with several guests and will discuss how to stay positive during the outbreak. The series that was launched by Miley is titled "Bright Minded." She will reportedly be hosting the talk show at about 11:30 am from Monday to Friday.

Also read | Miley Cyrus' Love For Mirror Selfies Is Clearly Seen In These Photos; Check Them Out

Also read | Miley Cyrus Locks Herself Up In Washing Machine While In Self-quarantine

Also read | Miley Cyrus Reveals Why She Didn't Wear A Bikini For 3 Years After VMA 2013

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.