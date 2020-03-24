Miley Cyrus' Red Carpet Looks Prove That She Is A Fashion Icon; See Pictures

Wrecking Ball singer Miley Cyrus has been flaunting some of the most glamorous and chic red carpets looks. The singer and actor is often seen making heads turn with her bold yet elegant fashion looks on the red carpet. Miley Cyrus is very active on social media and is often seen sharing details about her day-to-day life with her fans. She is one of the most stylish pop icons and is known for making a fashion statement. Check out some of the best red carpets looks from Miley Cyrus’ Instagram account.

Miley Cyrus’ red carpet looks

Miley Cyrus wore a deep V neck formal pantsuit at a red carpet. She looked marvellous as she paired the look with a pair of black coloured heels. She accessorised the look with a pair of diamond earrings and rings. Miley Cyrus kept her makeup to a minimum and left her hair open.

Miley Cyrus wore a gorgeous mini dress by Saint Laurent for the red carpet of the prestigious MET Gala. The singer wore a shimmering black and green dress and paired with a pair of netted stockings. She wore diamond earrings and straightened her hair to perfection. Fans of Miley Cyrus claim that she looked stunning in the picture.

Miley Cyrus made heads turn in a glamorous shimmering black gown. The singer and actor wore the deep neckline gown and accessorised it with a diamond-studded dangling necklace. She even wore a pair of heavy earrings and a stunning winged eyeliner to complement the look.

Miley Cyrus was a vision to behold in an all-red frilled gown. The sheer gown had a long red-coloured trail that added the beauty of the attire. She wore some diamond studs and tied her hair up in a high ponytail. She made a style statement by wearing matching dark red lipstick and keeping her makeup a light shade of golden.

Miley Cyrus nailed the red carpet look of a famous music award night to perfection. The sequinned black full arms dress was complemented by the frilled neckline. She wore contrasting purple and pink coloured eye shadow to highlight her eyes. She wore diamond accessories and tied her hair up in a half up half down hairdo.

