Gordon Ramsay Takes 'This And That' Challenge With Daughter Matilda; Watch Video

British chef and a television personality, Gordon Ramsay took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video, performing the ‘This or That’ challenge with his daughter Matilda. In the challenge, the participants have to choose between the two options that they are provided with Run-DMC’s “It’s Tricky” playing in the background. According to the caption, Saturday night is a challenge night at Ramsay household as the chef writes, “It’s Saturday Night Challenge Night in the Ramsay household !! “.

The video begins with the dad-daughter duo walking on the ramp and choosing in from the options. The options include: Spicy food or plain food; Mums cooking or Dads cooking; Going out or Staying in; Fancy wine or cheap wine and lastly, high maintenance or low maintenance. In the end, the daughter hops on his dad’s back as both of them take the same option, that is, high maintenance.

Uploaded on December 6, the video has managed to gather over 5.8 million views. It has over 600K likes with netizens bombarding the comment section. "It's weird to see Gordan Ramsay when hes not shouting at people or calling them donuts", wrote a person aking a sarcastic remark.

Another Instagram user wrote, "Looool did she just go to mom’s cooking????!!!!". Many of them can be seen asking questions as one of the Instagram user wrote, "Wow not picking Gordon Ramsey’s cooking?" and "Wooow she chose your wife’s cooking over yours ?? ".

Recently, the dad daughter duo celebrated a joint birthday. The celebrity chef penned a heartfelt note for Matilda Ramsay, who he affectionately calls “Tilly”. The father-daughter duo celebrated their joint birthday and had an amazing time posting pictures of each other and writing heartfelt notes.

Tilly also managed to get Gordon Ramsay to feature on TikTok for a special birthday dance. Tilly Ramsey's birthday wish from Gordon was a special one as the celebrity chef penned a special note. Sharing an image of the two, Gordon wrote that he feels amazing to share his birthday with Tilly Ramsay. He also emphasized that sharing a birthday with his daughter doesn’t get any better. He then proceeded to wish her and told her to continue working hard and being respectful to everyone. Gordon’s birthday wishes for Tilly saw a number of reactions from several prominent personalities who also wished Tilly on her birthday.

