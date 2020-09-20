Gordon Ramsay Studio Looking For Candidates For Food And Travel Show; All You Need To Know

Celebrity British chef, Gordon Ramsay, announced that he is on the hunt for candidates to join his new TV series that involves travelling and food. The chef has invited the applicants aged between 16 and 21 in a job listing, to travel the globe and take the culinary challenges to explore the cultural cuisine of countries of the world. The celebrity chef’s food series will be aired on BBC and will be produced by Studio Ramsay, Gordon’s production house in the UK. Gordon also recently partnered with the BBC to produce his first-ever Prime Time game show, Bank Balance. The firm has also organized shows such as The F Word and Gordon, Gino, and Fred: Road Trip among many other hit series.

The studio is mainly on the lookout for candidates that have flair for cooking, food, and might be adventurous, rock climbing, hiking, camping, exploring, and foraging from time-to-time. However, there hasn’t been a detailed profile listed by the studio yet, except that the full-time job would be paid and the series will be shot in Los Angeles.

In the job posting on an international website, the studio said that it was “looking for teens who have a passion for food and travel and adventure.” It added in the description, “a teen who is obsessed with rock climbing, or has foraged their own food while camping” with “a strong curiosity to experience and discover new cultures, a background or interest in food, or have adventure skills!”

October 3, 2020 deadline

The listing described the show as dream travel adventure series which will be aired by major networks and the channels. “This show is going to be amazing,” it read, adding, that the participants must be big personalities who are larger than life and enthusiastic. The positions were opened in the month of August 2020 and the deadline to apply is October 3, 2020. When one hits application, the studio requires the candidate to fill about their passions, culinary skills, talents, hobbies, past travels, and phobias, and it advised the camera-shy persons to stay away from the application.

