Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Set To Open New Cookery School In England; Read Details

Gordon Ramsay is a British chef, restauranteur, television personality and food critic. He owns around 40 restaurants all over the world and his restaurants have been awarded 16 Michelin stars. According to Mirror UK, celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is now planning to expand his business ventures and open a cookery school.

This news comes after his recent food menu received a lot of backlash for having 'rip-off' pricing, as some of his Twitter viewers were seen commenting about the ripoff pricing of his new dish that he showcased on his twitter account.

Gordon Ramsay set to expand business by opening a cookery school

The report states that Ramsay is planning to open a new cooking school next year in Woking, Surrey. According to The Sun, Gordon Ramsay is planning this new venture to give space and opportunity to the budding chefs to grow their talent. It is expected that the new cooking school will have an industry-leading facility so as to give the opportunity to anyone irrespective of their age to shine their cooking abilities while having some fun in the cooking classes. It is said that the students would also get to work in restaurants under Gordon Ramsay's portfolio and at the end of their class, they will also get a guaranteed job as well.

Gordon Ramsay controversy when his food was slammed as 'rip off'

The news about the new cookery school comes after a few days ago after Gordon was called out for an overpriced breakfast that he was advertising for one of his restaurants. He tweeted two days ago about this new brekkie that would be part of the menu at Savoy Grill restaurant from September 21.

The brekkie which included 2 eggs, 1 sausage, few strips of bacon, 1 tomato and 1 mushroom was being charged for £19. He shared about this new dish including at one of his restaurants when his Twitter followers criticised the dish for its high price.

The most amazing Full English.... can’t wait for you to try it from 21st September at Savoy Grill ! @GordonRamsayGRR pic.twitter.com/zmJ4OFwa64 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) September 13, 2020

Here is what few of his readers wrote about his new 'full English' brekkie.

Wow £19 for that breakfast...also where’s the Beans.. pic.twitter.com/GZcjfIi89T — Micky (@MickyFromTMP) September 13, 2020

Not being funny Gordon.. I’m a big fan of yours, but that my friend.. is half an English.. There’s no full about it🤣

Where’s the rest of it🤦🏻‍♀️ — Chantelle (@ChantelleG1701) September 13, 2020

Gordon Ramsay first appeared in a TV series called Boiling Point and has since become one of the best known and the most influential chefs in the UK. His restaurants are spread all around the world in almost every nook and corner. He has been a part of, some hit TV shows like Nightmares, Masterchef, Masterchef Junior and Hotel Hell. The American series of MasterChef started in 2010 and Gordon Ramsay has been the judge of all the 10 seasons.

Promo Image courtesy: Gordon Ramsay Instagram