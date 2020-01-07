Gordon Ramsay To 'cook Up' Comedy Based Show On A Chef With Fox

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is reportedly developing a single-camera chef comedy with Fox. Gordon Ramsay already had multiple unscripted shows with the network. It has now been revealed that Ramsay will be backing the new project through his Studio Ramsay along with SideCar Content Accelerator, headed by Gail Berman. The celebrity chef became a household name after he featured on the cooking reality show Master Chef.

ALSO READ: Gordon Ramsay Shares Alternative Ways To Use Christmas Leftovers

Gordon Ramsay to 'cook up' a chef based comedy show

ALSO READ: MasterChef India | Best Dishes From The Weekend That Can Easily Be Made At Home

ALSO READ: Gordon Ramsay: Masterchef Kitchens Owned By The Michelin Star Holder

It has been reported by an online news portal that the upcoming comedy is being written down by Steven Cragg and Brian Bradley. Cragg and Bradley are also the executive producers of the upcoming show. It has also been reported by news agency PTI that the story of the upcoming scripted show revolves around a young chef named Laura. In the show, Laura decides to strike out on her own and open a restaurant after a huge blow-up with her perfectionist, demanding, Ramsay-like mentor.

"But after a twist of fate throws them back together, she finds herself stuck with her opinionated, foul-mouthed former boss, not only in her kitchen but in her personal life too," the plotline read. However, it has also been revealed that there are no plans for Gordon Ramsay to act in the series. PTI also added that the show is the latest addition to the Chef's Fox slate which currently includes Hell’s Kitchen, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior and Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back.

ALSO READ: Gordon Ramsay: A Look At The Popular Celebrity Chef's Illustrious Career

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.