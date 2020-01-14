Gordon Ramsay Net Worth: Here Is The Renowned Chef's Earnings Till Date

Around two decades ago, Gordon Ramsay was one of the most renowned chefs in the United Kingdom. Today, he is the most famous chef and one of the most recognisable television personalities in the entire world. Gordon Ramsay has opened a string of restaurants across the globe, from the UK and France to Singapore and Hong Kong, to the United States. He hosts shows such as Kitchen Nightmares, Hell’s Kitchen, Hotel Hell, and MasterChef US.

What is Gordon Ramsay's net worth?

Gordon Ramsay first became a superstar in the UK and later became a star in the US. For over a decade, across the numerous show, he had managed to grab the media’s attention. Some of his first show like Hell’s Kitchen is still on the air. Over the years, the chef has managed to get a decent reputation and has also made a lot of money. How much do you think is this Michellin starred chef worth?

Gordon Ramsay has estimated to be worth ₹190 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. It is possible because of Gordon Ramsay’s ever-growing business ventures which rank him to become the highest-paid celebrities in the world. Back in 2018, Forbes estimated that Gordon Ramsey has made USD 62 million in salary that year. The Forbes’ Celebrity 100 2018 list ranked him the 33rd highest-paid celebrity.

The chef, Gordon Ramsay wanted to become an aspiring footballer, but because of his knee injury, he ended it before it even began. Soon, he developed an interest in cooking and decided to master it. In 1998, Gordon Ramsay opened his first restaurant in Chelsea. Soon after opening his restaurant, he was awarded its first Michelin star, a star system used by Michelin Guide to showcase restaurant quality. The most Michelin stars a restaurant can get is three and just after three years after opening Restaurant Gordon Ramsay got its Michelin star.

In 2004, the chef got a big break on Tv in the UK when his flagship programs Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmare and Hell’s Kitchen. He soon published over two dozen books as well as multiple autobiographies. He even holds multiple business ventures which are originally run by Gordon Ramsay and his in-laws.

