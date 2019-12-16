The Debate
Gordon Ramsay: Masterchef Kitchens Owned By The Michelin Star Holder

Food

Famous for his finesse in cooking British delicacies with twists, Gordon Ramsay has time and again redefined the contours of the culinary industry; Read more

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay is a British chef, restauranteur, television personality and food critic. He owns around 40 restaurants all over the world and his restaurants have been awarded 16 Michelin stars and currently, 7 restaurants still hold the award. Gordon Ramsay owns a restaurant in Chelsea, London known as Restaurant Gordon Ramsay which has held 3 Michelin stars since 2001. He first appeared in a TV series Boiling point and has since become one of the best known and the most influential chefs in the UK. His restaurants are spread all around the world in almost every nook and corner. Here’s a list of all his restaurants, you should visit when you happen to be around.

Gordon Ramsay restaurants

England

  • Restaurant Gordon Ramsay – Chelsea, London
  • Petrus – Belgravia, London
  • Savoy Grill-  Savoy Hotel, London
  • Maze Grill Royal Hospital Road – Chelsea, London
  • Maze and Maze Grill-  Mayfair, London
  • The narrow- Limehouse, London
  • Heddon Street kitchen- Mayfair, London
  • Gordon Ramsay Plane Food – Heathrow Airport, London
  • York and Albany – Regent’s park, London
  • Bread Street Kitchen - One New Change, London

North America

  • Gordon Ramsay at The London- The London West Hollywood, California
  • Boxwood Café – The London West Hollywood, California
  • Gordon Ramsay at the London- The London NYC, New York City
  • Maze by Gordon Ramsay – The London NYC, New York City
  • Cielo by Abgela Hartnett- Boca Raton, Florida
  • Gordon Ramsay at Fortevillage- Sardinia, Italy

Other International cities

  • Maze by Gordon Ramsay- The Pearl-Qatar, Doha
  • Gordon Ramsay at Conard Tokyo- Conard Tokyo, Japan
  • Maze by Gordon Ramsay-  One and Only Hotel, Cape town
  • Maze Grill & London House – Hong kong
  • Bread Street Kitchen- Marina Bay, Singapore

Amongst the television shows Gordon Ramsay has been a part of, some are Nightmares, Masterchef, Masterchef Junior and Hotel Hell, which is the American version of Hell’s Kitchen.  The American series of MasterChef started in 2010 and Gordon Ramsay has been the judge of all the 10 seasons.

