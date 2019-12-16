Gordon Ramsay: Masterchef Kitchens Owned By The Michelin Star Holder

Gordon Ramsay is a British chef, restauranteur, television personality and food critic. He owns around 40 restaurants all over the world and his restaurants have been awarded 16 Michelin stars and currently, 7 restaurants still hold the award. Gordon Ramsay owns a restaurant in Chelsea, London known as Restaurant Gordon Ramsay which has held 3 Michelin stars since 2001. He first appeared in a TV series Boiling point and has since become one of the best known and the most influential chefs in the UK. His restaurants are spread all around the world in almost every nook and corner. Here’s a list of all his restaurants, you should visit when you happen to be around.

Read Gordon Ramsay: A Look At The Popular Celebrity Chef's Illustrious Career

Gordon Ramsay restaurants

England

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay – Chelsea, London

Petrus – Belgravia, London

Savoy Grill- Savoy Hotel, London

Maze Grill Royal Hospital Road – Chelsea, London

Maze and Maze Grill- Mayfair, London

The narrow- Limehouse, London

Heddon Street kitchen- Mayfair, London

Gordon Ramsay Plane Food – Heathrow Airport, London

York and Albany – Regent’s park, London

Bread Street Kitchen - One New Change, London

North America

Read Masterchef Pankaj Bhadouria: The Celebrated Chef Gets A Discharge And Is Back Home Now

Read When Chef Kunal Kapur Presented His Signature Dish 'Kunal's Phool Surprise' In MasterChef

Gordon Ramsay at The London- The London West Hollywood, California

Boxwood Café – The London West Hollywood, California

Gordon Ramsay at the London- The London NYC, New York City

Maze by Gordon Ramsay – The London NYC, New York City

Cielo by Abgela Hartnett- Boca Raton, Florida

Gordon Ramsay at Fortevillage- Sardinia, Italy

Other International cities

Maze by Gordon Ramsay- The Pearl-Qatar, Doha

Gordon Ramsay at Conard Tokyo- Conard Tokyo, Japan

Maze by Gordon Ramsay- One and Only Hotel, Cape town

Maze Grill & London House – Hong kong

Bread Street Kitchen- Marina Bay, Singapore

Amongst the television shows Gordon Ramsay has been a part of, some are Nightmares, Masterchef, Masterchef Junior and Hotel Hell, which is the American version of Hell’s Kitchen. The American series of MasterChef started in 2010 and Gordon Ramsay has been the judge of all the 10 seasons.

Read Sanjana Patel: When The Chef Introduced Her Signature Dish On MasterChef