Gordon Ramsay Shares Alternative Ways To Use Christmas Leftovers

British chef Gordon Ramsay has shared alternative ways to use Christmas leftovers. He shared the video of using leftovers of turkey and ham pie on Twitter. He compared it to be as easy as putting a slice of turkey in between bread. He added the ingredients that are required are leeks, chestnuts mushrooms, the leftover turkey and ham and a white sauce made from butter, flour, chicken or vegetable stock, crème fraiche, and parsley. He suggested above all, a nicely-crimped puff pastry lid is required to prepare the famous turkey and ham pie. Ramsay's website suggests keeping the pastry to rise as much as possible, knock up the edges of the pastry by pressing horizontal lines into the pastry rim all the way around the rim. These tricks help the pastry to lift up a bit in the oven.

Ramsay shares recipe on Twitter

Nice but @jamieoliver turkey and leek pie with puff pastry is far better. Here’s the link https://t.co/lOOEHsz3nD — Larry Davies (@laurencedavies) December 27, 2019

Ramsay said that this pie can also be made with leftover roast chicken, or substitute chopped bacon for the leftover ham. The chef posted a video of it being made on Twitter which gained a lot of attention from the netizens.

About the chef

Gordon Ramsay is a British chef, restauranteur, television personality and food critic. He owns around 40 restaurants all over the world and his restaurants have been awarded 16 Michelin stars and currently, 7 restaurants still hold the award. Gordon Ramsay owns a restaurant in Chelsea, London known as Restaurant Gordon Ramsay which has held 3 Michelin stars since 2001. He first appeared in a TV series Boiling point and has since become one of the best known and the most influential chefs in the UK. His restaurants are spread all around the world in almost every nook and corner.

