Gordon Ramsay Mercilessly Trolled For Pouring 'gravy' On Sticky Toffee Pudding

Michelin star chef Gordon Ramsay is being mercilessly trolled on social media for his latest creation. Netizens are slamming him for using a "mystery liquid" to drown a piece of cake, which they say is looking like meatloaf with gravy. Ramsay took to his Twitter handle to share the video of his "pre-flight perfection", sticky toffee pudding and ice-cream, with his 7 million-plus followers. However, social media did not take it lightly and grilled the chef for pouring a gravy-like liquid on top of the dessert.

The video, which has nearly 1,50,000 views, has garnered thousands of comments since being shared three days ago. "Gravy, cake and mashed potato?" one user asked. Another user commented, "Why are you pouring thin gravy on that cake. Chocolate might be better?" One individual wrote, "I haven't a clue what it is that you are drowning in that mystery liquid. At least the ice cream looks like ice cream."

Ice cream, chocolate sponge, and syrup — Talise (@Abioticbeing) September 24, 2020

This goes with that at my place 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/lfo19x6ioY — Tys Weasel (@MadazTys) September 24, 2020

What do you think of my Pizza chef? pic.twitter.com/dMI6yRtTnt — JT (@JT13RUH) September 24, 2020

£23.50 for one scoop a Victoria sponge and 5mgs of syrup. No thanks. — we fear no foe 🟣🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@84Liam) September 24, 2020

Gordon Ramsay is a British chef, restaurateur, writer, and television personality. He is one of the best chefs and is internationally renowned for his cooking shows. Ramsay also owns several restaurants in multiple countries, which have been awarded 16 Michelin stars in total. Ramsay was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) by Queen Elizabeth II, which is awarded for contributions in the fields of arts and sciences.

