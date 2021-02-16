Gotham City PD Series By HBO Max To Cross Over With Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman'

Last summer, it was announced that Matt Reeves will expand the Batman universe with an HBO Max spin-off/prequel series. It was going to be centred around the Gotham City PD. To the surprise of the fans, HBO and HBO Max Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys in his recent interview has shared some interesting details about the upcoming series. He shared that the series will be crossing over with Robert Pattinson's The Batman. For all the people who are wondering about The Batman’s prequel series, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | James Gunn Reveals Why Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Is His Most Anticipated Upcoming DC Movie

Also Read | Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Excites Fans For Batman, The Joker, And Darkseid

HBO Max's Gotham City PD series to cross over with Robert Pattinson's The Batman

Casey Bloys was asked whether the characters of the Gotham City PD series will be there in Robert Pattinson's The Batman. Responding to this, Bloys shared that Matt Reeves is a producer on the Gotham City PD series and they do not want to reserve their characters just for the films or TV series. He mentioned that there should be some kind of fluidity between both. Talking about the cross-overs, he shared that that is the idea and they are still at the early stages. He added that he does not want to suggest that one character will be there but generally speaking, the idea is that there will be a crossover. This news comes as a surprise for fans of The Batman universe all over the world.

According to a report by CBR.com, the upcoming series focused on Gotham City PD was announced in July last year. The yet to be titled series will be The Batman’s prequel. It has been described as akin to Ed Brubaker, Greg Rucka and Michael Lark's Gotham Central, added the report. It remains to be seen if the audience will get to see Robert Pattinson's The Batman in the yet-untitled series.

Also Read | Zack Snyder 'had Ideas' To Explore Death Of Robin, Focusing On Joker-Batman Rivalry

Also Read | Senator Patrick Leahy, Third In Line To Be US President, Appeared In Five 'Batman' Films

Robert Pattinson's The Batman's cast

Matt Reeves' movies have made him a global sensation in no time. He gained worldwide attention for his 2008 hit monster movie Cloverfield. Some of the popular Matt Reeves' movies are Let Me In, and the critically acclaimed sequels Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and War for the Planet of the Apes. He is currently directing The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader. Other notable actors in The Batman's cast are Andy Serkis, Jeffrey Wright, Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrel, Paul Dano, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard. The movie is expected to hit the screens on March 4, 2022.

Image Credits: Matt Reeves Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.