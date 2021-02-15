Zack Snyder's Justice League Trailer Excites Fans For Batman, The Joker, And Darkseid

Official Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer has been released by the makers. The director announced it a few days ago and was hyping up the fans with short clips. Now as the new look arrives, it has increased the excitement of Snyder Cut lovers.

Fans react to new Zack Snyder’s Justice League

The latest Zack Snyder’s Justice League provided fans with multiple never-seen-before footages. It shows popular DC Comics villain Darkseid and his army including redesigned Steppenwolf. Fresh fight sequences between Amazonians and the antagonists is there. New clips of Wonder Woman, Batman, Cyborg, Aquaman, the Flash, and Superman in black suit boost the fans. The video ends with the first glimpse of Jared Leto as the Joker appearing in the Knightmare setting. He is wearing a SWAT suit and has a conversation with the cape crusader along with Cyborg. Check out Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer and fans' reactions to it.

The #SnyderCut trailer is perfect. This is the movie we all waited for!! Keep it trending guys! I remember being at SnyderCon listening to @ZackSnyder talk about his cut. I never imagined #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague would be a reality. A fantastical epic the world has never seen. — Diego Rome (@JimboRom) February 15, 2021

I lost track of how many times I saw the new #SnyderCut trailer. — Aaron (@AaronnChavez) February 15, 2021

That 5 seconds were enough for Jared Leto.



"We live in a society where honor is a distant memory"

isn't that right?

BATMAN#Joker #SnyderCut — Sidharth Jaiswal (@sidharthjaiswl_) February 15, 2021

I swear that this is one of my most happyyyy moments of my life!! Thank youuuuuuu #HBOMax #ReleaseTheSnyderCut #RestoreTheSnyderverse #SnyderCut — Juanfer (@Juanfer77802008) February 15, 2021

Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer did not give a look at Martin Manhunter and Deathstroke, both of them confirmed to be a part of the film. The project is coming to fans after a three-year-long #ReleasetheSnyderCut campaign on social media. Zack Snyder left the movie due to personal issues, and Joss Whedon was called in to take over the directorial reins. The theatrical version earned mostly negative reactions from the viewers and failed at the box office. Now, the Snyder Cut will be a four-hour-long movie. Zack Snyder's Justice League is scheduled to release on March 18, 2021, on HBO Max.

