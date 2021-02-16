James Gunn Reveals Why Matt Reeves' 'The Batman' Is His Most Anticipated Upcoming DC Movie

James Gunn will be making his DC Extended Universe (DCEU) directorial debut with The Suicide Squad. Time and again he has shown excitement for another DCEU project, Matt Reeves’ The Batman, on social media. Now, Gunn revealed the reason behind his enthusiasm.

Also Read | James Gunn Reveals Favourite Scene From 'Guardians Of The Galaxy' Movies That Made Him Cry

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn shares why 'The Batman' is his most anticipated upcoming DC movie

James Gunn has been quite active on his Twitter handle and he often interacts with people there. In a recent interaction, a user asked him a specific reason why he is looking forward to watching The Batman. The filmmaker replied that it is mainly because of Matt Reeves. Gunn noted that Reeves’ artistry can be seen in every film he has directed, irrespective of how big they are. He mentioned that Reeves’ voice and humanity have never been “drowned out” by commercial or corporate pressure. Check out the tweet below.

Also Read | Dave Bautista Reveals He Rejected James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' For Zack Snyder's Film

Yes. @mattreevesLA is one of a handful of directors whose artistry can be seen in every film he's directed, no matter how big. His personal voice, & his humanity, have never been drowned out by commercial or corporate pressures. https://t.co/DLAAaEMGeA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 13, 2021

Also Read | 'The Batman' Director Matt Reeves Reveals Why He Wanted Robert Pattinson As Bruce Wayne

Matt Reeves has directed movies like Cloverfield (2008), Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014), and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017). The Batman will mark his first venture in the DCEU. The superhero film stars Robert Pattinson in the titular role of Bruce Wayne. It also includes Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / Penguin, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / Riddler, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

Meanwhile, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad has an ensemble cast. It features Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Idris Elba, John Cena, David Dastmalchian, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchior, Flula Borg, Stephen Blackheart, Storm Reid, Juan Diego Botto, Mayling Ng, Peter Capaldi, Joaquín Cosío, Nathan Fillion, Mikaela Hoover, Pete Davidson, Steve Agee, Sean Gunn, Jennifer Holland, Tinashe Kajese, Julio Ruiz, and Michael Rooker. The film will arrive on HBO Max and in theatres on August 6, 2021.

Also Read | The Suicide Squad Is 100% James Gunn's Cut With 'zero Interference,' Reveals The Director

Promo Image Source: jamesgunn Instagram And mattreevesLA Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.