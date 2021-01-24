Senator Patrick Leahy, Third In Line To Be US President, Appeared In Five 'Batman' Films

The man third in line for US presidential succession is not only a staunch Batman supporter from the DC universe but has known the superhero for more than 80 years and is in the US Senate, Patrick Leahy. A Democrat from Vermont, Senator Patrick Leahy is a Batman aficionado and is also the longest-serving member of the current Senate known for turning his fandom into philanthropy. At one instance, he has even used comics to promote his legislative agenda.

Now, President pro tempore of the Senate, Leahy is next to Vice President Kamala Harris, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi in the presidential line of succession. He has appeared in at least five different Batman movies. With the day job at the Senate, Leahy in the fictional movies has retreated to Gotham where the Batman mans the Batmobile and fights villains. The Vermont Senator has told alt-weekly newspaper Seven Days in 2008, “If you live in the real world all the time, it can be kind of boring”.

In the foreword of “Detective Comics: 80 Years of Batman”, Leahy wrote that he was born just one year after Batman’s first comic was published in 1939 and discovered the superhero at the age of 4 while receiving his first library card. As per reports, when Senator’s friends were following other characters such as Superman, Leahy found a “kindred bond” with the Bat. In the forward, he has even written, “Entering Batman's world through my imagination opened an early door into a lifelong love of reading”. On his Senate website, advocating the importance of libraries, Leahy wrote, "Some of my fondest memories as a child were at the library, where everyone fit in and possibilities were limitless".

Read - George Clooney Reveals What He Learned From 'Batman & Robin' Failure

Read - Ben Affleck Reveals Why He Did 'Batman' Role, Shares Struggle With Alcoholism

Beginning of Leahy’s connection to DC universe

After being elected to the Senate 1974, Leahy collaborated with DC Comics in 1996 to create “Batman: Death of Innocents: The Horror of Landmines," a graphic novel cautioning about the dangers of landmines. Eventually, Leahy made his acting debut in critically reviled “Batman Forever” in 1995. It was the same year when he voiced a character termed as "Territorial Governor" in "Batman: The Animated Series." Since then, the Senator has appeared in several “batman” films as the Caped Crusader himself with the most notable cameo in 2008’s "The Dark Knight," when he confronts Heath Ledger's character Joker and tells the villain that he's "not intimidated by thugs”. To which, the Joker responds by grabbing Leahy's character and menacing him with a knife.

The new President pro tempore of the United States Senate is Patrick Leahy, who is a big Batman fan that has written forwards to several Batman collections & appeared in Batman films & cartoons. pic.twitter.com/ojgDtSnccN — ComicsintheGoldenAge (@ComicsintheGA) January 20, 2021

Read - Joe Barton Joins 'The Batman' Spinoff Series As Showrunner On HBO Max

Read - Zack Snyder Shares His Original Wonder Woman Backstory Before 'Batman V Superman' Debut

